LG Watch Style live images leaked

We are all aware of Google’s plan of debuting Android Wear 2.0 in LG’s upcoming smart wearables. LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport are set to be the flag holders and are due to be announced officially on 9th of February. Google will also announce the release of Android 2.0 in this event.

One of the employees at BestBuy via Gsmarena recently leaked some images of the LG Watch Style packaging, revealing the front side and the strap size of the smartwatch. LG Watch Style appears to have a circular dial with a single push button on the right side of the device. The straps seem to be pretty standard and span about 20 mm in width.

The back side of the packaging there is a general safety instructions sticker. One side of the package bears the keyword: “androidwear” in fancy pattern while the other side holds the computer readable Bar with some more information. The bar sticker has the initials of LG Watch Style, that is LG-W270 and also provides the origin and date of manufacture.

The LG Watch Style are being made in Korea and it seems like the production start only a month ago. We know that LG Watch Style will be a cheaper option as it will not feature a heart rate monitor, 3G support, NFC and GPS like the LG Watch Sport will have. LG Watch Style packs a 512 MB memory module and the 1.2-inch display screen has 360x360 resolution.