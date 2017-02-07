 
 

Sony Announces Boost Mode Feature For PS4 Pro

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 9:33am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro
 

Sony recently gave word of an upgrade in their existing firmware for the PS4. The development phase was recently completed and the beta testing phase is now in effect. The 4.50 upgrade in the firmware of PS4 was a good news for gamers as Sony promised exciting new features which would greatly increase the gaming experience.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

Of course the recent leaks weren’t able to unveil all of the features. Well, Sony just announced another feature in their firmware upgrade that was completely uncalled for. This feature is by far the most significant upgrade so far according to public opinion. Unfortunately, it will only be available for those who own a PS4 Pro.

This exciting new feature is given a very predictable name according to its function: Boost Mode. According to Sony, PS4 Pro users, after upgrading their firmware to 4.50 will have the option to enable this new feature. Enabling the Boost Mode will drastically increase the Frames Per Second (FPS) of the original PS4 games.

The feature may also improve loading time for these games. Sony achieved this by improving the efficiency of the firmware and adding a small tweak that will allow higher clock speed of the PS4 Pro’s GPU and CPU. Enabling the Boost Mode feature may increase the power consumption, though the incrementation may not be even noticeable.

Sony was quite clear on the statement that this feature may not necessarily improve the gameplay of all the games present. The games released before the launch of PS4 Pro are expected to have an improved performance but the disclaimer is clear that the feature may not work for all titles. The upgrade is not perfectly designed too.

Sony took a brief moment to inform us that some games may behave strangely with the Boost Mode enabled. The remedy is to quit the game, disable Boost Mode and then start the game again. The tweak in the clock speeds of the GPU and CPU is performed by a responsible company rather than mad scientists, so it would be safe to say that enabling the Boost Mode will not harm the hardware with overheating. Though it might be good practice to take note of the temperature of your PS4 Pro while the Boost Mode is enabled.

 

Via

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

LG Watch Style live images leaked

LG Watch Style live images leaked

3 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

5 hours ago

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

7 minutes ago

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

1 hour ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

1 hour ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

Robots Predicted to Replace 250,000 British Public Jobs soon

Robots Predicted to Replace 250,000 British Public Jobs soon

1 hour ago

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

2 hours ago

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

3 hours ago

Granddad, World&#039;s Oldest Zoo Fish, Dies at Shedd Aquarium

World's Oldest Fish Granddad Dies at Shedd Aquarium

3 hours ago

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

3 hours ago

SpaceX Plans to Launch Falcon 9 Rockets Every Two to Three Weeks

SpaceX Plans to Launch Falcon 9 Rockets Every Two to Three Weeks

3 hours ago

Vizio settles FTC suit for $2.2 million

Vizio settles FTC suit for $2.2 million

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Technology News

LG Watch Style live images leaked

LG Watch Style live images leaked

3 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

5 hours ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

LG Watch Style live images leaked

LG Watch Style live images leaked

3 minutes ago

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

7 minutes ago

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

1 hour ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook