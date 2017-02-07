Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

Sony recently gave word of an upgrade in their existing firmware for the PS4. The development phase was recently completed and the beta testing phase is now in effect. The 4.50 upgrade in the firmware of PS4 was a good news for gamers as Sony promised exciting new features which would greatly increase the gaming experience.

Of course the recent leaks weren’t able to unveil all of the features. Well, Sony just announced another feature in their firmware upgrade that was completely uncalled for. This feature is by far the most significant upgrade so far according to public opinion. Unfortunately, it will only be available for those who own a PS4 Pro.

This exciting new feature is given a very predictable name according to its function: Boost Mode. According to Sony, PS4 Pro users, after upgrading their firmware to 4.50 will have the option to enable this new feature. Enabling the Boost Mode will drastically increase the Frames Per Second (FPS) of the original PS4 games.

The feature may also improve loading time for these games. Sony achieved this by improving the efficiency of the firmware and adding a small tweak that will allow higher clock speed of the PS4 Pro’s GPU and CPU. Enabling the Boost Mode feature may increase the power consumption, though the incrementation may not be even noticeable.

Sony was quite clear on the statement that this feature may not necessarily improve the gameplay of all the games present. The games released before the launch of PS4 Pro are expected to have an improved performance but the disclaimer is clear that the feature may not work for all titles. The upgrade is not perfectly designed too.

Sony took a brief moment to inform us that some games may behave strangely with the Boost Mode enabled. The remedy is to quit the game, disable Boost Mode and then start the game again. The tweak in the clock speeds of the GPU and CPU is performed by a responsible company rather than mad scientists, so it would be safe to say that enabling the Boost Mode will not harm the hardware with overheating. Though it might be good practice to take note of the temperature of your PS4 Pro while the Boost Mode is enabled.

