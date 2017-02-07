 
 

Katy Perry Will Perform At Grammy Awards 2017

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 10:14am CST

 

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017
Credit: Getty Images
  • Katy Perry to Return with Grammy Performance
 

Katy Perry to return to performing on stage with a performance at this year’s Grammy Awards

Katy Perry has been very active this past year. The singer and activist has been very busy off stage and outside the musical scene. She campaigned very hard for Presidential candidate, Hilary Clinton.

She then donated to Planned Parenthood, initiated a pro-Muslim PSA and participated in the Women’s Protest March. Her personal life has also been a source of speculation as she has developed a beautiful relationship with heartthrob Orlando Bloom.

Katy recently celebrated Bloom’s birthday with family and friends and even managed to fly out his mother to L.A. for the event.

As the New Year is beginning, Katy seems resolved to return to her career in music. The artist recently debuted her new look with platinum blonde hair matching Orlando’s.

Following the reveal, the news came that Perry will be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards. This will be the fifth time that she will perform on the Grammy stage.

