Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

Shelia Fredrick can be considered one of the good ones after she risked her own safety to help a blonde, disheveled teen who left a note in an airplane bathroom.

“Her eyes just pierced my soul. They fixed on me and I knew something was wrong and I needed to help her,” said Fredrick, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, to Buzzfeed.

In 2011, Fredrick was passing out drinks on a San Francisco-bound flight when she saw a girl in wrinkled clothing, a bruise on her leg, sitting next to a well-dressed older man.

She immediately knew that something was going on.

As the man looked at his menu, Fredrick says that she signaled to the girl to "go to the bathroom" where she left a note and a pen.

The girl wrote, "I need help." When Fredrick spotted that, she immediately called the captain, who had police waiting at the terminal.

Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes around the globe. The International Labour Organization estimates that at any time, there are over 20 million victims around the world. This number is continuing to rise, especially in the United States.

Airports and those who work at them are among the best to catch the problem.

“Traffickers use commercial airlines all the time because it keeps them anonymous,” said Nancy Rivard, founder of Airline Ambassadors International and a former American Airlines flight attendant. She is also lobbying for more intensive training for flight attendants.

“It’s incredible this isn’t industry-wide yet,” said Rivard, but did say that more people are getting training at work.

Before the 2011 incident, Fredrick said that she didn't have official training, but taught herself using materials from a website. Since then, she has become an Airline Ambassador member.

That blonde girl is now in college, according to a conversation she had with Fredrick two years ago. The girl told her that she was in therapy and “say thank you and that she was back with her family, in therapy.”

“I tell people to be aware of their surroundings. There are so many warning signs,” Fredrick said. “Look closely.”