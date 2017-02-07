New Space Poop System to Fly on First Crewed Orion Spacecraft

NASA revealed that Orion spacecraft will fly with a new spacesuit system for flushing poop. NSA declared this while talking to space.com. The news shows that the designers could see their system flying in space between 2021 and 2023 during Exploration Mission 2. The astronauts will move out of earth’s low orbit in this mission and this will happen for the first time.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

Recently, NASA challenged designers through Space Poop Challenge to develop a refined system for poop flush. NASA will announce the winners on Feb 16.

The system will flush away astronauts’ poop, urine and menstrual fluid for 6 days. The substance will move away in microgravity. The design will also cover both genders.

Newly developed waste management garment that will be used in emergency when the astronauts will have to stay in pressurized suits for long, said Kristyn Johnson, one of the principal investigators for the research. He also said in an interview to Space.com that the crew will use diaper at the time of launch and entry.

The astronauts use EMU, Extravehicular Mobility Unit for spacewalks on ISS, and it was used in 1981 for the first time. The EMU is so designed that it can work in microgravity. NASA also plans to design the spacesuits that will work on Martian surface.

NASA did not make any changes in EMU, because it fulfills all requirements, but now NASA will introduce a new system to be used in Orion missions. EM-2 will work well in long flights as a waste management device.

In 1960 NASA used spacesuits with built-in device to collect astronauts’ urine, but that was only suitable for men. So, there was a need to develop a new system that could suit both men and women. Besides, the older spacesuits were tolerable for only 14 days, because they were suffocating.