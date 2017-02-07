 
 

New Space Poop System To Fly On First Crewed Orion Spacecraft

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 11:10am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

New Space Poop System to Fly on First Crewed Orion Spacecraft
NASA
 

Orion Deep-Space Mission will fly with new space poop system

NASA revealed that Orion spacecraft will fly with a new spacesuit system for flushing poop. NSA declared this while talking to space.com. The news shows that the designers could see their system flying in space between 2021 and 2023 during Exploration Mission 2. The astronauts will move out of earth’s low orbit in this mission and this will happen for the first time.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

Recently, NASA challenged designers through Space Poop Challenge to develop a refined system for poop flush. NASA will announce the winners on Feb 16.

The system will flush away astronauts’ poop, urine and menstrual fluid for 6 days. The substance will move away in microgravity. The design will also cover both genders.

Newly developed waste management garment that will be used in emergency when the astronauts will have to stay in pressurized suits for long, said Kristyn Johnson, one of the principal investigators for the research. He also said in an interview to Space.com that the crew will use diaper at the time of launch and entry.

The astronauts use EMU, Extravehicular Mobility Unit for spacewalks on ISS, and it was used in 1981 for the first time. The EMU is so designed that it can work in microgravity. NASA also plans to design the spacesuits that will work on Martian surface.

NASA did not make any changes in EMU, because it fulfills all requirements, but now NASA will introduce a new system to be used in Orion missions. EM-2 will work well in long flights as a waste management device.

In 1960 NASA used spacesuits with built-in device to collect astronauts’ urine, but that was only suitable for men. So, there was a need to develop a new system that could suit both men and women. Besides, the older spacesuits were tolerable for only 14 days, because they were suffocating.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

14 minutes ago

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

1 hour ago

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

2 hours ago

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

3 hours ago

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

8 minutes ago

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

24 minutes ago

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

34 minutes ago

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump&#039;s Immigration Ban

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

43 minutes ago

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

56 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

1 hour ago

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

1 hour ago

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

1 hour ago

LG Watch Style live images leaked

LG Watch Style live images leaked

1 hour ago

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

1 hour ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Science News

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

14 minutes ago

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

1 hour ago

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

2 hours ago

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

8 minutes ago

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

14 minutes ago

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

24 minutes ago

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

34 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook