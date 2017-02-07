Trendy Baby Names for 2017

Every year, there are new trends in naming babies. Sometimes they have to do with popular series at the times and other times they are important political figures. In 2016, the most popular names were those that were nouns and those that were unisex. In 2017, that trend will continue for some time and there will also be some pop-culture inspired names like Bowie coming through. The return of gender-specific names will also come.

Nameberry collects the top names on the charts and can easily predict which ones will be popular this year. There are many names that are unique enough that they won't be on the list because they can't be predicted - like whatever Beyonce ends up naming her twins. Still, this is a good place to start for the names that are on the rise:

Popular Boy Names for 2017

Albie Alden Arrow Aurelius Beauregard Benajah Bowie Cassian Cassius Callum Dante Franklin Gunther Issac Kane Koa Kyd Lucien Marcel Mateo Ragnar Sayer Sherlock Sulien Xander

Popular Girl Names for 2017

Alisha Alizeh Amara Arcadia Arielle Bellamy Calista Ines Kyra Lilian Moana Natasha Noor Marisol Ophelia Portia Reina Rosamund Samara Saskia Seren Sutton Tahiti Tatjana Zoey

Do any of these names stick out to you?