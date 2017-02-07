 
 

Trendy Baby Names For 2017

Trendy Baby Names for 2017
Every year, there are new trends in naming babies. Sometimes they have to do with popular series at the times and other times they are important political figures. In 2016, the most popular names were those that were nouns and those that were unisex. In 2017, that trend will continue for some time and there will also be some pop-culture inspired names like Bowie coming through. The return of gender-specific names will also come.

Nameberry collects the top names on the charts and can easily predict which ones will be popular this year. There are many names that are unique enough that they won't be on the list because they can't be predicted - like whatever Beyonce ends up naming her twins. Still, this is a good place to start for the names that are on the rise:

Popular Boy Names for 2017

 

  1. Albie
  2. Alden
  3. Arrow
  4. Aurelius
  5. Beauregard
  6. Benajah
  7. Bowie
  8. Cassian
  9. Cassius
  10. Callum
  11. Dante
  12. Franklin
  13. Gunther
  14. Issac
  15. Kane
  16. Koa
  17. Kyd
  18. Lucien
  19. Marcel
  20. Mateo
  21. Ragnar
  22. Sayer
  23. Sherlock
  24. Sulien
  25. Xander

 

Popular Girl Names for 2017

 

  1. Alisha
  2. Alizeh
  3. Amara
  4. Arcadia
  5. Arielle
  6. Bellamy
  7. Calista
  8. Ines
  9. Kyra
  10. Lilian
  11. Moana
  12. Natasha
  13. Noor
  14. Marisol
  15. Ophelia
  16. Portia
  17. Reina
  18. Rosamund
  19. Samara
  20. Saskia
  21. Seren
  22. Sutton
  23. Tahiti
  24. Tatjana
  25. Zoey
Do any of these names stick out to you?

 

comments powered by Disqus


