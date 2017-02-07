Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

How much easier would your holiday shopping have been last year if you had known 2-3 months before everyone else did that Hatchimals were going to be the toy everyone wanted? This year, the Coventry Telegraph is releasing a list of the most popular toys for Christmas 2017, months an months before most people will even start shopping. This list comes from the most popular trade show in the UK, the Toy Fair, which was held last week.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The event had companies that were big and small present their newest toys, including Hot Wheels and Vtech. An independent panel chose the "best toys" for 2017. Their list includes products that will be popular, including puzzles, games, and gadgets. Most of the items haven't been released yet, but will be in stores this year.

Studio Pets, Surprise Chick, and the Descendants video microphone are the toys that will be the huge hits this year.

The list has over 40 toys, but let's highlight the ones that are the most promising for you to actually get.

Hot Wheels - Bladez Quad Racerz

This is a pretty cool fly and drive quad copter that allows you to switch them from air to land. Kids will love how seamless it seems - almost like the tech you pay much more for. This toy isn't yet available, but it will be released late this year.

LEGO City Police - Mobile Command centre

One Lego set always stands out above the rest when it comes to sales, and this year it is predicted that will be the LEGO City Mobile Command Centre play set. This allows kids to stop the criminals before they are able to break out of jail - and if they do, you can lower the back ramp of the Mobile Command Centre and let the police motorcycle out. Once they have been cornered, they go back to their jail cell.

This play set comes complete with a police motorbike, an ATV and a jail cell with breakout feature. It also comes with four mini figures with accessories and a police dog.

This game has already been released.

StikBot - Zanimation Studio Pets

This one is more unique - it is a stop-motion animation set that allows kids, with the help of an app, to make a professional movie with sound effects, music, and talking.

This toy is not avialable in stores yet.

Character Options - Little Live Pets Surprise Chick

Based on last year's success of the Hatchimal, you knew something was coming that would be similar to it. This toy is similar to the Hatchimal although it is smaller.

Descendants Selfie Star Video Recording Microphone

This is a video recording microphone that is based on the show Descendants. You can pose for a selfie or sing your favorite song. The film is about exiled children who defeat villains from fairy tales, so it doesn't have much to do with this toy, but still, it will hit stores later this year.

Bigjigs Toys - Medieval Train Set

This is a medieval wooden play set that comes with a bridge, a castle, and tracks for the train. The train helps to transport royal gold all around the track and help the knights protect the King and Queen in the castle. All of it will be available later this year with extension packs planned.