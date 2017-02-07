 
 

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 2:22pm CST | by , in News | Toys

 

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

How much easier would your holiday shopping have been last year if you had known 2-3 months before everyone else did that Hatchimals were going to be the toy everyone wanted? This year, the Coventry Telegraph is releasing a list of the most popular toys for Christmas 2017, months an months before most people will even start shopping. This list comes from the most popular trade show in the UK, the Toy Fair, which was held last week.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The event had companies that were big and small present their newest toys, including Hot Wheels and Vtech. An independent panel chose the "best toys" for 2017. Their list includes products that will be popular, including puzzles, games, and gadgets. Most of the items haven't been released yet, but will be in stores this year.

Studio Pets, Surprise Chick, and the Descendants video microphone are the toys that will be the huge hits this year.

The list has over 40 toys, but let's highlight the ones that are the most promising for you to actually get.

Hot Wheels - Bladez Quad Racerz

This is a pretty cool fly and drive quad copter that allows you to switch them from air to land. Kids will love how seamless it seems - almost like the tech you pay much more for. This toy isn't yet available, but it will be released late this year.

LEGO City Police - Mobile Command centre

One Lego set always stands out above the rest when it comes to sales, and this year it is predicted that will be the LEGO City Mobile Command Centre play set. This allows kids to stop the criminals before they are able to break out of jail - and if they do, you can lower the back ramp of the Mobile Command Centre and let the police motorcycle out. Once they have been cornered, they go back to their jail cell.

This play set comes complete with a police motorbike, an ATV and a jail cell with breakout feature. It also comes with four mini figures with accessories and a police dog. 

This game has already been released.

StikBot - Zanimation Studio Pets

This one is more unique - it is a stop-motion animation set that allows kids, with the help of an app, to make a professional movie with sound effects, music, and talking. 

This toy is not avialable in stores yet.

Character Options - Little Live Pets Surprise Chick

Based on last year's success of the Hatchimal, you knew something was coming that would be similar to it. This toy is similar to the Hatchimal although it is smaller.

Descendants Selfie Star Video Recording Microphone

This is a video recording microphone that is based on the show Descendants. You can pose for a selfie or sing your favorite song. The film is about exiled children who defeat villains from fairy tales, so it doesn't have much to do with this toy, but still, it will hit stores later this year.

Bigjigs Toys - Medieval Train Set

This is a medieval wooden play set that comes with a bridge, a castle, and tracks for the train. The train helps to transport royal gold all around the track and help the knights protect the King and Queen in the castle. All of it will be available later this year with extension packs planned.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

4 days ago, 6:03am CST

Target Will Get HUGE Shipment of Hatchimals This Weekend - Including Bearakeet

Target Will Get HUGE Shipment of Hatchimals This Weekend - Including Bearakeet

Dec 7 2016, 2:33am CST

How Hatchimals Made These Men Rich

How Hatchimals Made These Men Rich

Nov 23 2016, 3:40pm CST

Halloween Costume Ideas for Geeks

Halloween Costume Ideas for Geeks

Sep 25 2014, 2:41am CDT

Trendy Baby Names for 2017

Trendy Baby Names for 2017

1 hour ago

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

2 hours ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

3 hours ago

Valentine&#039;s Gift Ideas For When You&#039;re Really Broke

Valentine's Gift Ideas For When You're Really Broke

3 hours ago

Wonder Woman International TV Spot Released After Super Bowl LI

Wonder Woman International TV Spot Released After Super Bowl LI

3 hours ago

New Space Poop System to Fly on First Crewed Orion Spacecraft

New Space Poop System to Fly on First Crewed Orion Spacecraft

4 hours ago

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

4 hours ago

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

4 hours ago

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

4 hours ago

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Toys

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

4 days ago, 6:03am CST

Target Will Get HUGE Shipment of Hatchimals This Weekend - Including Bearakeet

Target Will Get HUGE Shipment of Hatchimals This Weekend - Including Bearakeet

Dec 7 2016, 2:33am CST

How Hatchimals Made These Men Rich

How Hatchimals Made These Men Rich

Nov 23 2016, 3:40pm CST

Halloween Costume Ideas for Geeks

Halloween Costume Ideas for Geeks

Sep 25 2014, 2:41am CDT

More Toys Stories



Latest News

Trendy Baby Names for 2017

Trendy Baby Names for 2017

1 hour ago

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

2 hours ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook