 
 

43,000 Light Years Long Bridge Of Stars Connects Two Milky Way Satellite Galaxies

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 1:10am CST | by , Updated: Feb 8 2017, 1:50am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

43,000 Light Years Long Bridge of Stars Connects two Milky Way Satellite Galaxies
Credit: V. Belokurov, D. Erkal and A. Mellinger / Phys.Org
 

Two largest satellite galaxies of the Milky Way -- the enigmatic Magellanic Clouds -- appear to be connected by a bridge stretching across 43,000 light years, a study says.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The discovery, reported in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), is based on the Galactic stellar census being conducted by the European Space Observatory, Gaia.

"Stellar streams around the Clouds were predicted but never observed," said one of the researchers Vasily Belokurov from University of Cambridge.

The research team concentrated on the area around the Magellanic Clouds and used the Gaia data to pick out pulsating stars of a particular type -- the so-called RR Lyrae, very old and chemically un-evolved.

As these stars have been around since the earliest days of the Clouds' existence and they offer an insight into the pair's history.

The Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (LMC and SMC respectively) are the brightest, and largest, examples of dwarf satellite galaxies around the Milky Way.

Known to humanity since the dawn of history (and to Europeans since their first voyages to the Southern hemisphere) the Magellanic Clouds have remained an enigma to date.

Studying the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (LMC and SMC respectively) has always been difficult as they sprawl out over a large area. But with Gaia's all-sky view, this has become a much easier task.

"Having marked the locations of the Gaia RR Lyrae on the sky, we were surprised to see a narrow bridge-like structure connecting the two clouds. We believe that at least in part this 'bridge' is composed of stars stripped from the Small Cloud by the Large. The rest may actually be the LMC stars pulled from it by the Milky Way," Belokurov noted.

The researchers believe the RR Lyrae bridge will help to clarify the history of the interaction between the clouds and our galaxy.

Abstract

We present the discovery of stellar tidal tails around the Large and the Small Magellanic Clouds in the Gaia DR1 data. In between the Clouds, their tidal arms are stretched towards each other to form an almost continuous stellar bridge. Our analysis relies on the exquisite quality of the Gaia’s photometric catalogue to build detailed star-count maps of the Clouds. We demonstrate that the Gaia DR1 data can be used to detect variable stars across the whole sky, and in particular, RR Lyrae stars in and around the LMC and the SMC. Additionally, we use a combination of Gaia and Galex to follow the distribution of Young Main Sequence stars in the Magellanic System.

Viewed by Gaia, the Clouds show unmistakable signs of interaction. Around the LMC, clumps of RR Lyrae are observable as far as ∼20°, in agreement with the most recent map of Mira-like stars reported in Deason et al. (2016). The SMC's outer stellar density contours show a characteristic S-shape, symptomatic of the on-set of tidal stripping. Beyond several degrees from the center of the dwarf, the Gaia RR Lyrae stars trace the Cloud's trailing arm, extending towards the LMC.

This stellar tidal tail mapped with RR Lyrae is not aligned with the gaseous Magellanic Bridge, and is shifted by some ∼5° from the Young Main Sequence bridge. We use the offset between the bridges to put constraints on the density of the hot gaseous corona of the Milky Way.

Vasily Belokurov et al, Clouds, Streams and Bridges. Redrawing the blueprint of the Magellanic System withDR1, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2016). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stw3357

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Massive Undersea Landslide Discovered on Great Barrier Reef

Massive Undersea Landslide Discovered on Great Barrier Reef

1 hour ago

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

12 hours ago, 1:07pm CST

New Space Poop System to Fly on First Crewed Orion Spacecraft

New Space Poop System to Fly on First Crewed Orion Spacecraft

14 hours ago, 11:10am CST

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

14 hours ago, 10:55am CST

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

Here's Where to Find NES Classic In Stock

8 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

14 minutes ago

Two more top Twitter Executives Quit

Two more top Twitter Executives Quit

52 minutes ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

1 hour ago

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

11 hours ago, 2:22pm CST

Trendy Baby Names for 2017

Trendy Baby Names for 2017

12 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

13 hours ago, 12:24pm CST

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

14 hours ago, 11:47am CST

Valentine&#039;s Gift Ideas For When You&#039;re Really Broke

Valentine's Gift Ideas For When You're Really Broke

14 hours ago, 11:41am CST

Wonder Woman International TV Spot Released After Super Bowl LI

Wonder Woman International TV Spot Released After Super Bowl LI

14 hours ago, 11:36am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

Here's Where to Find NES Classic In Stock

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Science News

Massive Undersea Landslide Discovered on Great Barrier Reef

Massive Undersea Landslide Discovered on Great Barrier Reef

1 hour ago

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

12 hours ago, 1:07pm CST

New Space Poop System to Fly on First Crewed Orion Spacecraft

New Space Poop System to Fly on First Crewed Orion Spacecraft

14 hours ago, 11:10am CST

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

14 hours ago, 10:55am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

Here's Where to Find NES Classic In Stock

8 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

14 minutes ago

Two more top Twitter Executives Quit

Two more top Twitter Executives Quit

52 minutes ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook