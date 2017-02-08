Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam brings HDR and more to the webcam market

Logitech has unveiled a new webcam called the Brio 4K Pro webcam and according to Logitech this is its best webcam ever. The main feature of the webcam is that it has 4K resolution making it easy to record videos that support higher resolution. The webcam also supports Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR, 4K Ultra HD video, and 5x zoom. The webcam also works with Windows Hello and other secure IR facial recognition programs.

"Logitech has been delivering market-leading webcams for 20 years. With BRIO, our goal was to create an elegantly designed, feature-packed webcam that anyone who is the slightest bit serious about video quality will want," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. "Logitech BRIO takes webcams to an entirely new level. It’s truly an unparalleled webcam experience, whether you’re using it for business video collaboration, streaming a live event, or recording professional-quality video in 4K."

Brio is intended for video recording, streaming, broadcasting, and desktop collaboration. The camera supports FOV selection with 65, 78, and 90-degree settings. RightLight 3 tech with HDR helps deliver ideal lighting in any condition for low light to bright sunlight. The camera has autofocus and promises quality video with resolution, speed, fluidity, color balance, and detail. Brio will work with applications like Skype for Business and Cisco products. It also works with BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo, and Zoom.

Logitech Brio is available to purchase today for $199 in the US or €239 in Europe. Business users can purchase via Logitech Video Collaboration reseller network or on Amazon. The camera is also available in Best Buy locations.