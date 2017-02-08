 
 

Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam Brings HDR And More To The Webcam Market

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 4:59am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam brings HDR and more to the webcam market
 

4k resolution and HDR tech means quality in any lighting situation

Logitech has unveiled a new webcam called the Brio 4K Pro webcam and according to Logitech this is its best webcam ever. The main feature of the webcam is that it has 4K resolution making it easy to record videos that support higher resolution. The webcam also supports Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR, 4K Ultra HD video, and 5x zoom. The webcam also works with Windows Hello and other secure IR facial recognition programs.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

"Logitech has been delivering market-leading webcams for 20 years. With BRIO, our goal was to create an elegantly designed, feature-packed webcam that anyone who is the slightest bit serious about video quality will want," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. "Logitech BRIO takes webcams to an entirely new level. It’s truly an unparalleled webcam experience, whether you’re using it for business video collaboration, streaming a live event, or recording professional-quality video in 4K."

Brio is intended for video recording, streaming, broadcasting, and desktop collaboration. The camera supports FOV selection with 65, 78, and 90-degree settings. RightLight 3 tech with HDR helps deliver ideal lighting in any condition for low light to bright sunlight. The camera has autofocus and promises quality video with resolution, speed, fluidity, color balance, and detail. Brio will work with applications like Skype for Business and Cisco products. It also works with BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo, and Zoom.

Logitech Brio is available to purchase today for $199 in the US or €239 in Europe. Business users can purchase via Logitech Video Collaboration reseller network or on Amazon. The camera is also available in Best Buy locations.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Alexa Voice Service launches in the UK and Germany

Alexa Voice Service launches in the UK and Germany

13 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

Here's Where to Find NES Classic In Stock

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

3 hours ago

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

19 hours ago, 9:33am CST

First Ever White Dwarf Pulsar Discovered in the Universe

First Ever White Dwarf Pulsar Discovered in the Universe

8 minutes ago

Electrify America announced $2 billion investment in zero emissions vehicle infrastructure

Electrify America announced $2 billion investment in zero emissions vehicle infrastructure

27 minutes ago

Will Christie Brinkley Be on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017?

Will Christie Brinkley Be on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017?

54 minutes ago

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

1 hour ago

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

2 hours ago

Honda Partners with Hitachi to Make EVs by 2030

Honda Partners with Hitachi to Make EVs by 2030

2 hours ago

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

2 hours ago

See Artistic Images of Jupiter on JunoCam

See Artistic Images of Jupiter on JunoCam

3 hours ago

Two more top Twitter Executives Leave

Two more top Twitter Executives Leave

3 hours ago

Massive Undersea Landslide Discovered on Great Barrier Reef

Massive Undersea Landslide Discovered on Great Barrier Reef

3 hours ago

43,000 Light Years Long Bridge of Stars Connects two Milky Way Satellite Galaxies

43,000 Light Years Long Bridge of Stars Connects two Milky Way Satellite Galaxies

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

Here's Where to Find NES Classic In Stock

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Technology News

Alexa Voice Service launches in the UK and Germany

Alexa Voice Service launches in the UK and Germany

13 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

Here's Where to Find NES Classic In Stock

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

3 hours ago

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

19 hours ago, 9:33am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

First Ever White Dwarf Pulsar Discovered in the Universe

First Ever White Dwarf Pulsar Discovered in the Universe

8 minutes ago

Alexa Voice Service launches in the UK and Germany

Alexa Voice Service launches in the UK and Germany

13 minutes ago

Electrify America announced $2 billion investment in zero emissions vehicle infrastructure

Electrify America announced $2 billion investment in zero emissions vehicle infrastructure

27 minutes ago

Will Christie Brinkley Be on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017?

Will Christie Brinkley Be on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017?

54 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook