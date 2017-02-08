 
 

Women's Fertility Decrease With Heavy Lifting Or Shift Work

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 7:37am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

It has been found by scientists that those females who haul heavy equipment or work at night may be for all purposes infertile. The strenuous job with its odd hours may upset their hormones.

Those women who lift large amounts of weight or work the graveyard shift may be prone to infertility. Especially, if they happen to be obese or a bit on the hefty side, the chances of not being able to conceive children are definitely there.

Also if they are elderly, the odds are against them in the fertility department. The study regarding this was published online on February 7, 2017 in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Those women who want to get pregnant for the sake of raising a family ought to be aware of the negative consequences of lifting loads beyond their capacity.

Also skimping on restful sleep by staying awake during the night and sleeping erratically during the day is a recipe for disaster as far as fertility levels are concerned.

Reproductive health bears a negative impact via these practices. Although erstwhile research shows that odd work timings, physically strenuous activities and impaired fertility are linked to each other in females, the response on a hormonal or ovarian basis had not been gauged. Now though these factors have been included in the research efforts.  

Over 500 women who were seeking infertility treatment were studied by the experts. What emerged was a pattern of many biomarkers which caused a disruption in fecundity.

Eggs in the ovaries as well as FSH levels not to mention the presence of estrogen were all brought within the ambit of the research. Moving heavy objects had a deleterious effect on fertility and eggs in the ovaries.

Also work shifts that mixed up the normal circadian rhythms and thus didn’t differentiate between night and day tended to have a harmful impact on fecundity. 

Estrogen and FSH levels remained pretty much the same though. It was the presence of immature and mature eggs that marked the difference between those women who were subject to heavy loads and odd hours and those who didn’t face these conditions. In the final analysis, it was all about egg yield.

It all boiled down to a disturbance of circadian rhythms. This caused the female reproductive system to go haywire thereby prompting infertility as a reaction to these conditions.   

