 
 

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Released, Jackie Chan Is Master Wu

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 9:17am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Released, Jackie Chan is Master Wu
 

Watch the first Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer.

Lego released the first full trailer for Lego Ninjago Movie on Wed, Feb. 7. Warner Bros. just dropped the 2:38 minute trailer for the Lego Ninjago movie on Youtube. 

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The Lego Ninjago movie will be in theaters in September. First up for Lego fans is the the Lego Batman movie, coming to a theater near you this weekend.

In this big-screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

The Lego Ninjago Movie, directed by Charlie Bean and written by Dan and Kevin Hageman, Kevin Chesley and Bryan Shukoff. It is the second spin-off from the 2014 film The Lego Movie besides the Lego Batman Movie. It stars the voices of Dave Franco, Michael Peña, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, and Jackie Chan as Master Wu.

Lego Ninjago Movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 22, 2017.

The Lego Ninjago sets have already an elaborate TV show and mobile games that support the Lego created universe.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Wonder Woman International TV Spot Released After Super Bowl LI

Wonder Woman International TV Spot Released After Super Bowl LI

21 hours ago, 11:36am CST

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

22 hours ago, 11:01am CST

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

1 day ago, 8:13am CST

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

1 day ago, 5:53pm CST

Cover cases for upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus showed up

Cover cases for upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus showed up

1 minute ago

New Fish-Scale Gecko Species Escape Predators by Leaving Skin

New Fish-Scale Gecko Species Escape Predators by Leaving Skin

2 minutes ago

This Giant Black Hole Eats a Star for a Decade

This Giant Black Hole Eats a Star for a Decade

3 minutes ago

Diabetes is Not Caused by Sitting

Diabetes is Not Caused by Sitting

43 minutes ago

Marvel&#039;s Iron Fist Trailer Shows The Final Defender

Marvel's Iron Fist Trailer Shows The Final Defender

1 hour ago

Women&#039;s Fertility Decrease With Heavy Lifting or Shift Work

Women's Fertility Decrease With Heavy Lifting or Shift Work

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

3 hours ago

A Crack in Antarctica&#039;s Larsen Ice Shelf Has Grown 17 Miles in the Last Two Months

A Crack in Antarctica's Larsen Ice Shelf Has Grown 17 Miles in the Last Two Months

3 hours ago

Logitech ZeroTouch puts Alexa voice control inside the car

Logitech ZeroTouch puts Alexa voice control inside the car

3 hours ago

500 Years of Evolution of Robots on Display in London Exhibition

500 Years of Evolution of Robots on Display in London Exhibition

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Latest Movie News

Wonder Woman International TV Spot Released After Super Bowl LI

Wonder Woman International TV Spot Released After Super Bowl LI

21 hours ago, 11:36am CST

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

22 hours ago, 11:01am CST

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

1 day ago, 8:13am CST

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

1 day ago, 5:53pm CST

More Latest Movie News Stories




Latest News

Cover cases for upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus showed up

Cover cases for upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus showed up

1 minute ago

New Fish-Scale Gecko Species Escape Predators by Leaving Skin

New Fish-Scale Gecko Species Escape Predators by Leaving Skin

2 minutes ago

This Giant Black Hole Eats a Star for a Decade

This Giant Black Hole Eats a Star for a Decade

3 minutes ago

Diabetes is Not Caused by Sitting

Diabetes is Not Caused by Sitting

43 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook