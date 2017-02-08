Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Released, Jackie Chan is Master Wu

Lego released the first full trailer for Lego Ninjago Movie on Wed, Feb. 7. Warner Bros. just dropped the 2:38 minute trailer for the Lego Ninjago movie on Youtube.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The Lego Ninjago movie will be in theaters in September. First up for Lego fans is the the Lego Batman movie, coming to a theater near you this weekend.

In this big-screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

The Lego Ninjago Movie, directed by Charlie Bean and written by Dan and Kevin Hageman, Kevin Chesley and Bryan Shukoff. It is the second spin-off from the 2014 film The Lego Movie besides the Lego Batman Movie. It stars the voices of Dave Franco, Michael Peña, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, and Jackie Chan as Master Wu.

Lego Ninjago Movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 22, 2017.

The Lego Ninjago sets have already an elaborate TV show and mobile games that support the Lego created universe.