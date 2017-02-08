 
 

Diabetes Is Not Caused By Sitting

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 8:34am CST

 

Diabetes is Not Caused by Sitting
Getty Images
  • Sitting may not be as deadly as previously thought
 

New research reveals incident diabetes has no Links to Sitting

New research shows that sitting is not as bad as we think. In the past, the diabetes was liked to too much sitting. But, new research from university of Sydney shows the opposite. Most people consider sitting bad like smoking, and think it’s harmful to health.

Several researchers were conducted on effects of sitting on health, but hardly any research happened on the opposite to find the link of sitting with diabetes, explained lead author Associate Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis from the Charles Perkins Centre and School of Public Health.

The research does not support too much sitting, but suggests thatit’s not as dangerous as we researched before. The research included 4811 idle aged and older London based workers who did not have diabetes or heart disease. The participants were asked about their sitting habits, including work hours, hobbies and leisure hrs.

The team included Associate Professor Stamatakis and colleagues from the University of Exeter, University College London and Victoria University, Australia.

The research team followed the study for 13 years and found that there were 402 new cases of incident diabetes and had less links to sitting. The study was based on different factors, including physical activity, quality of the diet, employment grade, alcohol, smoking, health status and BMI of the participants.

Researchers also studied different sitting habits rather than just TV sitting. The research team found that sitting and TV time are not linked, that means TV did not cause diabetes.

The past results of effects of TV on health were perhaps due to other reasons, like unhealthy mind, poor food, fast food, said Professor Stamatakis. Previously studies also hardly considered the BMI that’s included in the recent research.

The team also found that the participants of the study who were London based workers had habits of walking 45 minutes on daily basis; perhaps that saved them from diabetes.

The research is published in the British Journal of Sports and Medicine

