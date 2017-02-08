Another alleged live image of a working Samsung Galaxy S8 surfaces

The excitement about Samsung’s new flagship models has been off the charts. Thus, only creating room for tons of fake information and media marketing stunts by the unconventional marketing strategists.

Samsung’s new flagship models, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are due to launch next month, which hardly make room for the chance of any devices already assembled and working.

Yet, here we are with yet another alleged live photo of a powered-ON Samsung Galaxy S8. The device in the image is set to Chinese language and the Weibo application is running on screen.

The image surfaced into Chinese social media platforms and took off from there to all over the internet. You have to admit, although we have our suspicions, yet the device has curved edges on both sides and the Type-C port flanked by audio jack and a speaker hole grille.

These features are all witnessed in the countless leaks we have received over the span of last 3 months. Before any concrete proof surfaces, we would assume that the image is a fake.

It’s not new that an image of a powered-on device is published before its official launch. Most of such leaks are photoshopped.