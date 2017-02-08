 
 

Why Are American Men Overlooking The Benefits Of Marriage?

  • The marriage rate in the U.S. continues to decline
 

Many young males in the United States are pretty cynical about marriage and this is so despite the fact that it has its plus points. They feel that it robs them of their freedom.

A surplus of young men in the USA are overlooking the positive points regarding getting hitched. They say that it entails a lack of autonomy and getting tied up with another person for life.

What they tend to overlook in their haste is the fact that marriage also leads to the husbands earning heftier salaries and having wonderful and stable personal relations with their wives. Also physically and psychologically, married men tend to do better than single males. 

If we are to believe the reality of the situation, such groups as the “Men Going Their Own Way” movement tend to glorify the benefits of being unattached to anyone. Yet marriage is very necessary for being.

There is some magic there as even such a rich and independent person like Bill Gates has said after tying the knot with his now-wife Melinda Gates.

There is more to the truth about marriage than meets the eye. Also a society can only survive if its married couples have strong bonds and raise well-adjusted children who grow up to become decent law-abiding citizens.  

According to a 2014 survey, the number of men in America who are single is at a record high. They comprise 20% of the total population. They form the majority of the young male demographic group.

However, a new research brief published by the Institute for Family Studies, points out…there are actually several benefits to getting married. There are the higher wages which lead to a more affluent lifestyle.

Married men earn approximately $16,000 more than their single counterparts. While some may praise single sex, actually married people enjoy the act more with their wives.

Marital stability and a constant pleasure bond that also elicits love, warmth and understanding is to be prized instead of a series of one night stands that are all the same in the end. 

Finally, married men tend to live longer than those who are in a single state. They are happier on the whole and have more peace of mind. The good news is that marriage is not only good for men but also for women.

The family as a basic unit of society is the norm. It is also the one place on earth where you find people who are genuinely concerned about you. 

