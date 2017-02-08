 
 

E3 2017 Tickets For Consumers Go On Sale Friday

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 10:17am CST | by , in News | E3

 

The E3 2017 is open for everybody.

The E3 2017 video game tradeshow will be open to the public. The E3 2017 will take place on June 13 through June 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The tickets for consumers will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 13 at noon Eastern.

There will be limited number of 15,000 tickets for consumers available. The E3 2017 passes on sale this Friday are early bird tickets priced at $150. The regular price of the consumer tickets is $250. The ESA, organizer of E3, is still also offering industry and media passes.

The E3 video game show has not been open to the public ever. The gamescom in Germany is open to the public, resulting in close to 350,000 visitors.

The consumer passes to E3 2017 give video game fans access to the show floor, panel discussions and series of events.

E3 organizers had a small consumer event last year as a test baloon. There was "incredible attendee enthusiasm" for this event, the ESA's senior VP of communications, Rich Taylor, told GameSpot, media partner of ESA. 

"The feedback we heard was clear--they wanted to play the games inside the convention center. In addition, exhibitors inside the convention center wanted to have access to the fans. So this year we're bringing the two together," Taylor said.

"It's a changing industry, and E3 has always evolved to meet industry needs and anticipate where we’re heading together--as an event, as an industry, and as fans. The decision to open our doors to 15,000 fans was a strategic decision. It is thanks to our members and their vision and leadership that made this possible. We have a model that allows the business of the industry to continue for our business and media attendees and provides an opportunity for video games' biggest fans to experience the latest in innovative, immersive entertainment."

The consumer passes for the E3 2017 will go on sale Friday at www.e3expo.com.

 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Designers to Protest the Election of President Donald Trump at New York Fashion Week

Designers to Protest the Election of President Donald Trump at New York Fashion Week

1 hour ago

