Tesla Model 3 Won't Have A 100 KWh Battery

The upcoming Tesla Model 3 which has already gotten so many people mesmerized will be arriving on the door steps of its owners in a few months from now. There were a number of expectations that were associated with the company’s new and affordable car.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

One of the expected features was a longer range of mileage from Model 3. This could have meant that the car will get a bigger battery. However according to the latest news, it looks as if the car won’t be getting a bigger battery of 100kWh which means that it won’t have a longer range as well.

A larger battery would mean more mileage but this is not the case which is going to happen. It was estimated that the Model S will have a 335 miles range while the Model X 100D will have the 295 miles range. However Tesla revealed that it’s Model 3 will have a range of 215 miles at least.

This announcement was made specifically by Elon Musk on twitter today. According to his tweet the Model 3 will have the 215 miles at the base trim. The Model S and Model X will have a large battery pack than that of 100kWh.

@Veidit No plans to take X, S (or 3) above 100 kWh. Semi necessarily and pickup truck maybe will go above.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017

@jovanik21 Also, Tesla service can remove front trunk liner if you don't use it and improve performance further— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017

As we know that Model 3 is going to be an affordable car will have a smaller wheelbase which is the reason it won’t have the ability to cater a bigger battery. The Model 3 will have thus have a smaller sized battery that will not provide a smaller a larger range.

@mdcdave yes, altitude improves performance for electric. Opposite of combustion cars.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017

The company has not shared any detail with the customer about the exact battery type and size but we are hopeful that we will see the details in future.