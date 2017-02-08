 
 

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have A 100 KWh Battery

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 12:16pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have a 100 kWh Battery
  • No High power 100kWh battery for Tesla Model 3
 

The upcoming Tesla Model 3 won’t have a big battery for a longer mileage

The upcoming Tesla Model 3 which has already gotten so many people mesmerized will be arriving on the door steps of its owners in a few months from now. There were a number of expectations that were associated with the company’s new and affordable car.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

One of the expected features was a longer range of mileage from Model 3. This could have meant that the car will get a bigger battery. However according to the latest news, it looks as if the car won’t be getting a bigger battery of 100kWh which means that it won’t have a longer range as well.

A larger battery would mean more mileage but this is not the case which is going to happen. It was estimated that the Model S will have a 335 miles range while the Model X 100D will have the 295 miles range. However Tesla revealed that it’s Model 3 will have a range of 215 miles at least. 

This announcement was made specifically by Elon Musk on twitter today. According to his tweet the Model 3 will have the 215 miles at the base trim. The Model S and Model X will have a large battery pack than that of 100kWh.

As we know that Model 3 is going to be an affordable car will have a smaller wheelbase which is the reason it won’t have the ability to cater a bigger battery. The Model 3 will have thus have a smaller sized battery that will not provide a smaller a larger range. 

The company has not shared any detail with the customer about the exact battery type and size but we are hopeful that we will see the details in future. 

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

8 hours ago

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

9 hours ago

Honda Partners with Hitachi to Make EVs by 2030

Honda Partners with Hitachi to Make EVs by 2030

9 hours ago

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

9 hours ago

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

9 minutes ago

Waves Blamed for Earth&#039;s Largest Extinction

Waves Blamed for Earth's Largest Extinction

22 minutes ago

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

24 minutes ago

How to Burn Calories Doing Absolutely Nothing at All

How to Burn Calories Doing Absolutely Nothing at All

26 minutes ago

Pokemon Go Valentine&#039;s Day Event Announced

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day Event Announced

43 minutes ago

Facebook Use Impairs Your Perception of Time According to Study

Facebook Use Impairs Your Perception of Time According to Study

1 hour ago

E3 2017 Tickets for Consumers Go On Sale Friday

E3 2017 Tickets for Consumers Go On Sale Friday

1 hour ago

Why are American Men Overlooking the Benefits of Marriage?

Why are American Men Overlooking the Benefits of Marriage?

2 hours ago

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

2 hours ago

Fifty Shades Darker to Face Tough Competition at the Box Office

Fifty Shades Darker to Face Tough Competition at the Box Office

2 hours ago

Climate Change to Increase US Electricity Costs

Climate Change to Increase US Electricity Costs

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Cars & Vehicles

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

8 hours ago

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

9 hours ago

Honda Partners with Hitachi to Make EVs by 2030

Honda Partners with Hitachi to Make EVs by 2030

9 hours ago

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

9 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

9 minutes ago

Waves Blamed for Earth&#039;s Largest Extinction

Waves Blamed for Earth's Largest Extinction

22 minutes ago

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

24 minutes ago

How to Burn Calories Doing Absolutely Nothing at All

How to Burn Calories Doing Absolutely Nothing at All

26 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook