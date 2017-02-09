Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Rookie of The Year Voting

The highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, Feb. 13. SI has revealed over the last days the new models who are featured for the first time in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. The so called rookies are now up for vote to become the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 rookie of the year.

Fans of the SI Swimsuit edition are invited to vote for their favorite rookie on si.com/swimsuit. The swimsuit models up for vote include Kelly Gale, Myla Dalbesio, Lais Ribeiro, Vita Sidorkina, Danielle Herrington, Bianca Balti and Mia Kang.

2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Models

Kelly Gale

Kelly Gale is an Indian-Australian fashion model from Sweden. 21-year-old Kelly Gale started out in modeling at age 13 and has appeared in numerous catalogs and fashion magazines. As a kid, Kelly played competitive tennis in Sweden, often staying on the court for three hours a day, six days per week. At age 13, she had to decide whether she wanted to model or keep playing tennis.

She is also a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show model. She walks the Victoria's Secret Fashion show since 2013. She also appeared in the Victoria's Secret Show 2016 in Paris. where she first walked in 2013 at the age of 18. According to SI, Kelly Gale likes to create new dishes in the kitchen, go on 10 mile walks. Kelly loves to play FIFA on her Sony Playstation, which makes her a perfect choice for geeks.

Myla Dalbesio

Myla Dalbesio was Miss Wisconsin Teen USA when she was 16. The 29-year-old model loves cheese and brandy.

Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro, a native of rural Miguel Alves, Brazil, began modeling in 2009. She first appeared in the Brazilian version of ELLE, before moving to New York City in 2010.

Lais’s curvaceous figure fueled her rise in high fashion by early 2010. She has walked the runway for several of the world’s top designers including Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show made her one of the top models of the planet.

Vita Sidorkina

22-year-old Vita Sidorkina grew up in Khabarovsk, a small town in Russia that's just two hours from China by boat. She started modeling at the age of 12. Her full name is Vitalina, but her shortened name is meaningful to her because "vita" means "life" in Italian.

Danielle Herrington

Victoria Secret model Danielle Herrington makes her debut in the SI Swimsuit edition. The model is from Compton, California and is and up-and-comer in the modeling scene. Herrington started modeling at age 13.

Bianca Balti

Bianca Balti also makes her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. Balti was discovered while studying at a University. "I was very naughty," Bianca told SI. "That’s the reason I didn’t go very much to the university, because I was partying with my friends more than going to the university. When I found this job as a model, my mom was so relieved."

Mia Kang

Mia Kang, the winner of our 2016 SI Swimsuit Model Search contest. She grew up in Hong Kong, but considers herself to be a citizen of the world. Her mother is South Korean, while her father is British.

The voting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 rookie of the year ends on Friday, Feb. 10. Since 2011, SI Swimsuit has let fans decide Rookie of the Year. Previous winners include Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), and Barbara Palvin (2016).

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch week events begin on Monday, February 13.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden.

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017.

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.