 
 

LG And Google Develop The First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

Posted: Feb 9 2017, 6:10am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Verizon will be first to get the LG Watch Sport

LG and Google have announced that they have partnered to developed the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches running the new OS right out of the box. The watches include the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. Both watches will begin rolling out in the US on February 10 followed by launch in other markets in Europe and Asia. We just mentioned a bit ago that the Verizon will have the LG Watch Sport on Feb. 10.

Both of the wearables will be powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. These are the first wearables with Android Wear 2.0 right out of the box. The wearables support using OK Google to reply to texts using your voice. Both wearables have round faces with rotating side buttons for navigation.

Users of the wearables can use a finger to read and respond to messages. The LG Watch Spot has its own LTE connectivity needing no smartphone. The LG Watch Sport has integrated GPS, supports Android Pay, and has a 1.38-inch round P-OLED screen covered in Gorilla Glass 3.

The LG Watch Style is 10.79mm thick and slim enough to fit under sleeves. It has an IP67 rating for water and splash resistance. It comes in three colors including silver, titanium, and rose gold. Watch Style uses get a 1.2-inch P-OLED. Both have 4GB of internal storage. Watch Style gets 512MB RAm and a 240 mAh battery. Watch Sport gets 768MB RAm and 430mAh battery.

"LG and our partners at Google managed to include a tremendous number of innovative technologies into the LG Watch Sport and the LG Watch Style," said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "This dynamic duo of devices offers cutting-edge functions in terms of personalization and empowerment, freedom and convenience to meet diverse consumer tastes."

