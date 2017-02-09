Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Many scientists and environmentalists are in a fury after lumps of coal were found in and around the beaches of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. A native of the region found a baby turtle next to a lump of coal.

This further enraged those who care about the surroundings and the planet earth. The pictures were put on display online and they have by now gone viral. The discussion they have generated has been heated and people now want this sort of pollution to end.

The local spotted the baby turtle stranded in the dirty coal-infested beach. He was not exactly an environmentalist but even he had the common sense to spread the word regarding this occurrence on social online media.

The beach is awash with tiny pieces of coal and this is obviously not a good thing. The authorities are going to be taking action to ensure that such an event doesn’t happen in the future.

There is also fine black coal dust scattered all around the beach. This makes this environmental disaster pose a double danger, according to Mashable.

The local was reported to have said that such pollution was a sad phenomenon. It was in fact a crying shame. Although the effect of coal and coal dust on baby turtles is not known, it definitely cannot help the tiny vulnerable animal.

All marine life forms and even plants are normally harmed by this sort of pollution. Especially, the coral which forms a large part of the Great Barrier Reef is badly deformed by the presence of coal on the beach and in the water.

There are a number of ways in which this coal may be detrimental to the health of these life forms. Suffocation and friction of the plant and animal structures is one way in which the coal is harmful.

Also light hardly reaches the coral reefs due to the fine soot particles suspended in the water thereby destroying the ability of the coral to undergo photosynthesis.

Gauging the amount of damage due to coal is a tough and backbreaking task. Nevertheless, the authorities are investigating how the coal got near the beach in the first place.

The coal spillage by some coal plant nearby seems to be the only plausible explanation. Under stress from pollution, coral tends to undergo bleaching. Mere skeletons of what was once vibrant, living and colorful coral reefs are left behind in the wake of the devastation.