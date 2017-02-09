 
 

NASA Creates Computer Chip To Survive Venus Heat

Posted: Feb 9 2017, 6:54am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat
Integrated circuit before (above) and after (below) testing in Venus atmospheric conditions. Credits: NASA
  • NASA Built First Computer Chip That Can Survive Harsh Conditions of Venus
 

NASA’s research team developed a new technology to bear severe heat on Venus

NASA scientists developed a new electronic system at Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. The new technology will save astronauts from severe heat of Venus.  

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The technology will also help in the designs and concepts for future missions that will make longer stays on Venus tolerable said Phil Neudeck, lead electronics engineer for this work.

Currently, the landers can only stay for few hours on Venus,because Venus has extreme weather. Its 860 degrees Fahrenheit on Venus,that’s more than an oven’s heat. Venus atmosphere is rich in carbon dioxide.

It’s difficult for commercial electronics to work on Venus, and the landers used pressure resistant vessels to save the electronics in the past. The vessels could survive for few hours, besides they were also expensive.

NASA wanted to develop something new to deal with these issues, so Genn team took the challenge. The team developed very durable silicon carbon semiconductor integrated circuits and also implemented them.

The team tested the system in GEER,Glenn Extreme Environments Rig that can simulate the harsh conditions on Venus. The system survived for 521 hours on Venus that’s 100 times more for electronics to work than the previous electronics.

The team tested the chips in exposed condition without any packaging on the venues surface, and was happy that both circuits worked for long even when the test ended.

In the beginning of 2017, NASA’s team explained identical silicon carbon integrated circuits for 1000 hours at 900 degrees Fahrenheit in oven. The circuits were basically developed to function in hot areas of fuel efficient aircraft engines.

The new technology will help scientists explore more on the surface of Venus, and it also effects on certain applications on the earth, like aircraft engines will have less emissions, and improved function, explained Gary Hunter, principle investigator for Venus surface electronics development.

Research and test details were published in a journal article, “Prolonged Silicon Carbon integrated circuit operations in Venus surface atmospheric conditions”.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

6 minutes ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

1 hour ago

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000-Year-Old Chinese Recipe

1 hour ago

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

1 hour ago

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

1 hour ago

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

2 hours ago

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

2 hours ago

New Strategy Needed to Save Critically Endangered Black Rhinoceros

New Strategy Needed to Save Critically Endangered Black Rhinoceros

2 hours ago

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 for computer users now available

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 for computer users now available

2 hours ago

SpaceX Set to Launch First Mission From Historic NASA Pad on Feb 18

SpaceX Set to Launch First Mission From Historic NASA Pad on Feb 18

2 hours ago

SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply from Kennedy Space Center Feb. 18

SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply from Kennedy Space Center Feb. 18

3 hours ago

Full Snow Moon, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and a Comet will be Visible This Friday

Full Snow Moon, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and a Comet will be Visible This Friday

3 hours ago

World&#039;s First Nuclear Bomb Blast Site Helps Test Theory of Moon&#039;s Formation

World's First Nuclear Bomb Blast Site Helps Test Theory of Moon's Formation

3 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Latest Science News

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

6 minutes ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

1 hour ago

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000-Year-Old Chinese Recipe

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

6 minutes ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

1 hour ago

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook