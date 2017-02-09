 
 

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Invests $50 Million To Combat Diseases

Posted: Feb 9 2017, 10:00pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 9 2017, 10:02pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan's non-profit medical research organization has announced it will be investing $50 million in its first class of 47 disease investigators in an endeavor to help cure all diseases in our children's lifetime.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub (CZ Biohub), which aims to create a "planet without disease", funded 47 scientists, technologists and engineers working at University of Stanford, University of California - San Francisco (UCSF) and University of Berkeley -- which includes nearly 50 per cent women and 15 per cent underrepresented minorities.

"We're investing $50 million in this first class of investigators. This program will provide five years of funding to some of the most innovative researchers," Zuckerberg was quoted as saying in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"This first group includes a Stanford data scientist working to analyze massive quantities of genomic data, a doctor from UCSF looking at how malaria spreads, an engineer from Berkeley who is designing tools to better understand human biology, including a miniature foldable microscope, and more," Zuckerberg added.

Each of the CZ Biohub researcher will receive a five-year appointment and up to $1.5 million in funding to conduct life science research in their respective areas of expertise.

"CZ Biohub investigators share our vision of a planet without disease," said Joseph DeRisi, co-president of CZ Biohub and Professor at UC San Francisco.

"CZ Biohub Investigators will challenge traditional thinking in pursuit of radical discoveries that will make even the most stubborn and deadly diseases treatable," DeRisi noted.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

7 hours ago, 3:30pm CST

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

9 hours ago, 1:29pm CST

Arcella Gandalfi: New Amoeba Species Named After Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

Arcella Gandalfi: New Amoeba Species Named After Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

12 hours ago, 10:20am CST

Man Caught on Video Swimming Dangeroulsy Close to Lava Flow

Man Caught on Video Swimming Dangeroulsy Close to Hawaii Lava Flow

13 hours ago, 9:37am CST

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

1 hour ago

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

4 hours ago

Today is National Pizza Day, See The Deals

Today is National Pizza Day: Here are the Pizza Deals

9 hours ago, 1:33pm CST

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

9 hours ago, 1:22pm CST

The Lost Continent Has Been Found - How You Can Go

The Lost Continent Has Been Found - How You Can Go

10 hours ago, 12:15pm CST

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Production Car to Have Largest Ever Functional Hood Scoop

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Production Car to Have Largest Ever Functional Hood Scoop

10 hours ago, 12:03pm CST

Tesla Model 3 Production to Start on February 20

Tesla Model 3 Production to Start on February 20

11 hours ago, 11:52am CST

NASA Partners with European Space Agency for 2021 Manned Orion Mission to Moon

NASA Partners with European Space Agency for 2021 Manned Orion Mission to Moon

13 hours ago, 9:23am CST

A Simple Blood Test Can Diagnose Parkinson&#039;s Disease

A Simple Blood Test Can Diagnose Parkinson's Disease

14 hours ago, 8:22am CST

NASA Suggests Life is Not Possible in Planets of Red Dwarf Stars

NASA Suggests Life is Not Possible in Planets of Red Dwarf Stars

15 hours ago, 8:02am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Latest Science News

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

7 hours ago, 3:30pm CST

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

9 hours ago, 1:29pm CST

Arcella Gandalfi: New Amoeba Species Named After Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

Arcella Gandalfi: New Amoeba Species Named After Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

12 hours ago, 10:20am CST

Man Caught on Video Swimming Dangeroulsy Close to Lava Flow

Man Caught on Video Swimming Dangeroulsy Close to Hawaii Lava Flow

13 hours ago, 9:37am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

1 hour ago

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

4 hours ago

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

7 hours ago, 3:30pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook