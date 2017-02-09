2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

The upcoming 2017 Tesla Model S P100D has simply wowed every one with its latest performance. The car has the ability to reach 30, 40, 50, and 60mph from zero in the quickest way possible. The car has achieved the feat that no other car was able to achieve.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The car was able to get 0-60mph in mere 2.27 seconds which is something that no other production car has ever successfully accomplished. Now other car was ever able to do it in mere 2.3 seconds only too. The 2017 Tesla Model S P100D made this attempt on the ludicrous mode.

The Tesla cars however won’t have this advantage forever as higher speeds need a greater horsepower and much greater torque as well. This feat is supposed to be achieved by Ferrari LeFerrari as well which had the ability to hit 70mph in 10th of a second quicker than this one.

The Porsche 918 and McLaren P1 have a wonderful average of attaining the 80mph number too making it a great challenge for other cars to come.

The 2017 Tesla Model S P100D in the ludicrous mode won’t be easy to get as the car is priced at $134,500. Along with that it speeds just like “Flash” the super hero, according to Motor Trend.

According to physicians, it has the best kind of support that has the ability to mold the car is best way possible to achieve the high acceleration.

According to Tesla’s chairman Elon Musk, the new software update that was made in November, provided the ability for the car to go faster. The CEO has the pinion that it will perform even better if the floor mats and front trunk liner of the car is removed.