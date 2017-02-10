 
 

Gameband - A Smartwatch Developed Exclusively For Gamers By Atari

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 3:42am CST

 

Smart wearable technology has been on the rise these past years and is only envisioned to grow more and more sophisticated and capable. The concept of gaming has already been grabbed by a few companies and even implemented by a few. One of the most popular examples is the Pokemon Go for Apple Watch.

Atari is taking the next big step forward in the field and have developed a smartwatch specifically for gaming. Gameband, the fore-mentioned smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm SnapDragon Wear 2100, featuring a 1.6-inch AMOLED display screen with 320x320 pixel display. The smartwatch is expected to be released in two version-variants.

One of the versions features games like Pong, Crystal Castles and Asteroid with a sleek red body and strap. The other version features a mini-game – which is a lot like the indie game Terraria – as its top features. These smartwatches have an up to 256 GB microSD slot and is able to read music and photos formats.

Other games can also be played using PixelFurnace, an app designed to recognize the language used to develop these mini-games. The games are developed in a plug n’ play architecture. Gameband will have a total of upto 20 mini-games already installed before being shipped. Along with the games will be all the standard Android Wear applications calendars, call answering, whether and notifications.

The project is actually a public-funded project on Kickstarter. The product is available to pre-order for $99. Be aware though, public funded projects take no responsibility of developing the exact product that they hoped for. It’s also possible that the project may never get through development phase.

