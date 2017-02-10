 
 

Oculus Gloves For VR Typing Shown Off By The Zuck

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 5:04am CST

 

VR gloves are a prototype

Oculus wants you to be able to do all sorts of things in virtual reality that you can and can't do in the real world. In VR you could be an hero clubbing bad guys and you could be a typist as well. At least that is what the gloves that Mark Zuckerberg is showing off will allow you to do. These oculus gloves are designed to allow you to type in VR or shoot webs like Spider-Man.

Zuckerberg writes, "We’re working on new ways to bring your hands in virtual and augmented reality. Wearing these gloves, you can draw, type on a virtual keyboard, and even shoot webs like Spider-Man. That’s what I’m doing here."

Oculus and Zuckerberg don't give up all the details, but it appears that the gloves work in conjunction with a ring of cameras around the user. That's a lot of stuff just to let you type in VR. TechCrunch writes that the ring appears to be OptiTrack Prime 17W cameras that sense the gloves position. I don't get the desire to want to type in VR at first glance. I guess if there was a VR typing pool game, this controller would be required.

I can see the controller being useful in video games. Oculus isn't alone in developing VR gloves, other firms are too but those other firms aren't using cameras to track motion. Needing to have a camera array in your home for tracking the gloves seems like a serious expense. Perhaps Oculus has an idea to eliminate that need in the future, not much detals is given.

