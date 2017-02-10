Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

As announced earlier this wee, the Apple Store has started to sell the new BeatsX wireless headphones. The BeatsX come in four different colors and sell for $149.95 on the online Apple Store.

I was considering to buy the BeatsX today, but then found out that these new wireless Beats earphones are not sweat-proof. I need headphones mostly while I workout and go for a run. This is why I have ordered the PowerBeats3 wireless earphones. The technology inside the Powerbeats3 is the same as in the BeatsX. The PowerBeats3 are though $50 more expensive than the BeatsX.

Amazon has you though covered and the Beats Powerbeats3 are on sale for $149.99 (only black) right now.

The shipment of the BeatsX is 7 to 10 business days. We do not know yet, if the BeatsX is in stock at Apple retail locations to pick up the BeatsX today and not have to wait up to two weeks for the delivery.

BeatsX earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with "Fast Fuel", a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback. The earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalized fit and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability. BeatsX features optimized noise isolation, RemoteTalk allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri and also comes with variety of ear-tip options to offer personalized comfort.