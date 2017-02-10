 
 

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 5:10am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online
 

The online Apple Store started to offer the new BeatsX wireless headphones.

As announced earlier this wee, the Apple Store has started to sell the new BeatsX wireless headphones. The BeatsX come in four different colors and sell for $149.95 on the online Apple Store.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

I was considering to buy the BeatsX today, but then found out that these new wireless Beats earphones are not sweat-proof. I need headphones mostly while I workout and go for a run. This is why I have ordered the PowerBeats3 wireless earphones. The technology inside the Powerbeats3 is the same as in the BeatsX. The PowerBeats3 are though $50 more expensive than the BeatsX. 

Amazon has you though covered and the Beats Powerbeats3 are on sale for $149.99 (only black) right now.

The shipment of the BeatsX is 7 to 10 business days. We do not know yet, if the BeatsX is in stock at Apple retail locations to pick up the BeatsX today and not have to wait up to two weeks for the delivery.

BeatsX earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with "Fast Fuel", a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback. The earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalized fit and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability. BeatsX features optimized noise isolation, RemoteTalk allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri and also comes with variety of ear-tip options to offer personalized comfort. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

1 day ago, 9:48am CST

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

2 days ago, 12:34am CST

Apple to Introduce Yet Another Connector for Accessories, But it&#039;s a Good Thing

Apple to Introduce Yet Another Connector for Accessories, But it's a Good Thing

3 days ago, 3:02am CST

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

3 days ago, 12:26am CST

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

6 minutes ago

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

38 minutes ago

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively

1 hour ago

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

1 hour ago

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

1 hour ago

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

4 hours ago

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

7 hours ago

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

7 hours ago

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

7 hours ago

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

10 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Apple

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

1 day ago, 9:48am CST

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

2 days ago, 12:34am CST

Apple to Introduce Yet Another Connector for Accessories, But it&#039;s a Good Thing

Apple to Introduce Yet Another Connector for Accessories, But it's a Good Thing

3 days ago, 3:02am CST

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

3 days ago, 12:26am CST

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

6 minutes ago

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

38 minutes ago

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook