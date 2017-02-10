Amazon Tap smart speaker gains hands-free operation with update

Amazon has several speakers and devices that have an always on function where users can use voice commands to control the device. The only Amazon speaker that lacks the always-on capability is the Tap. Thanks to a new update the Amazon Tap no longer needs to be touched to use.

The update adds in Alexa capability allowing control of the speaker with voice commands. Updated Tap speakers can be enabled with Alexa features via the Alexa app for iOS or Android. The Tap does have to be connected to a WiFi Network for the hands free feature to work.

Tap lacks the omni-directional microphone array that speakers like the Echo so originally a button had to be presse to access voice control. Tap is battery powered and Amazon says that even with the new always-on functionality required for the voice commands, the Tap will still be good for about eight hours of runtime per charge. Pressing the power button does put the Tap into power saving mode to extend that battery life.

Tap uses "echo spatial perception" that will let users with more than one Alexa device to talk to the one closest to them to accomplish the task desired. The Tap update is rolling out in the coming weeks and the device should automatically receive the update in the coming weeks. You can check if you have the update via the Alexa mobile app and enable the hands-free option. The Tap is on sale for $130 now.