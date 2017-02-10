Astronaut Captures Mysterious Blue Jets of Electricity

It has been debated since eons. Yet now a video clip of electric discharges in the atmosphere near the ISS has been made by an astronaut. Among some of the strange sights which could be seen are red and blue jets and sprites.

These electric phenomena are often reported by pilots flying airplanes and they lie above the thunderstorms that commonly take place in the atmosphere.

Andreas Mogensen, an astronaut from the ESA, during his space trip aboard the ISS two years ago, took video footage of this occurrence. The results of this have been put on display.

While satellites had tried to catch these strange sights before, the angles from which they took photos were not perfect. However, from the vantage point of the ISS, these sprites and jets were captured with precision and accuracy.

Andreas took cloud turrets into the ambit of his view from the ISS. The video was 160 seconds in duration and showed 245 blue sights. This was all captured by Andreas while the ISS was hovering above the Bay of Bengal.

These blue sprites and red jets are actually one of the least understood phenomena among earthly weather patterns. Part of their behavior is due to the unique power of our atmosphere to guard us from the radiation coming in from outer space.

Plans are underway to have a setup as regards technology so as to observe these surreal phenomena on a permanent basis. Such strange and bizarre sights are not experiences that every Tom, Dick and Harry get to witness everyday.