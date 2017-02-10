ZTE to partner with google and create its first smart watch

Android Wear 2.0 was released yesterday and along with the firmware, the promise of launching smartwatches to feature that firmware has been fulfilled by LG. LG presented their crown smart watches featuring the only-now launched Android Wear 2.0, LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport.

Google also informed the media that 2017 will play host to many smart watches powered by the Android Wear 2.0 from the partners of this project. ZTE recently surfaced as one of those partners who will be launching a smartwatch featuring Android Wear, or at least they are rumored to do so.

Acctording to Venturebeat the smartwatch by ZTE, known as ZTE Quartz will be the first ever smart watch that the company will be manufacturing. A big milestone for the entity. ZTE Quartz’s digital image was leaked just recently. The picture shows that the dial will be circular and seems to be of a pretty standard size.

A single button on the right side is visible though the image does not show what’s on the other side of the watch. The strap look like standard rubber, slim and sleek in dimension, probably for comfort. The smart watch is rumored to have built-in Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity support which means it won’t be completely useless when not connected to a smartphone.

All we know about the model number ZW10, (the ZTE Quartz) is that it will have the functionality to receive calls. Other feature and specifications are still either hidden or not decided by the company itself. Which also lead us to believe that the company has an effective way of keeping confidential information hidden. Lack of details also means that there is no idea whether ZTE will be announcing their watch in MWC 2017 media event or not.