 
 

Samsung SDI Factory Catches Fire

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 10:09am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung SDI factory catches fire
 

The world witnessed yet another terrible tragedy for Samsung this Friday. The factory of Samsung SDI caught fire in the morning on Friday and raved on into a giant blaze according to SCMP. The fire took about 20 fire trucks and no less than 110 firemen to get it to breathe out its last flame. The Samsung SDI facility in question is situated in Wuqing, Tianjin, China and is responsible for recycling the retrieved hardware among other functions.

One of the hardware in the inventory list is a shocker, which may even explain why the fire started. The SDI facility was had the faulty batteries from Galaxy Note 7 in store. Yes, this may a situation where the Frankenstein came back home to attack its creator. The fire report says that the fire originated from the storage where the faulty batteries were being stored while awaiting the recycling process. Samsung SDI is one of the two traders who supplied the batteries for Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Opinions from majority of the fire officials involved is that either one, or a bunch of the defective batteries might have caused a fire which then sent all the other batteries into explosion. Samsung SDI not only supplies batteries to Samsung but also to other smartphone manufacturers, so it may be possible that Samsung SDI may have incurred a massive loss of fresh batteries which were in the storage ready to be shipped out.

Though Samsung will never comment on such topics so there is no knowing for sure. We all remember the short era when Galaxy Not 7 was launched in a hurry and only a few months after its launch, Samsung had to ship back millions of Galaxy Note 7 units after a worldwide debacle of the device catching fire and sometimes even exploding. Samsung soon led an investigation and told the media that the batteries were the culprit in the situation.

A funny irony this is, that the facility storing the same batteries catches fire. Samsung may be in a great deal of trouble which is apparently generated by their own inventions. Now that a facility catches fire, along with washing machines and smartphones going ablaze, the corporate department and the executives find themselves amidst a massive corruption scandal with the whole world watching.

