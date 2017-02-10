 
 

The Vampire Diaries Cast Say Emotional Goodbyes To Show

Credit: The Vampire Diaries Twitter
Vampire Diaries cast say their final goodbyes and thank fans for the love and support as they shared their last day shoot for the show

It’s been eight years since we fell in love with one of the most iconic supernatural trio in the 21st century on television; Stefan, Elena and Damon. The show became more overtime but the core of the show was always love, loyalty and friendship glazed with supernatural elements of vampirism, a new threat waiting on the horizon and magic.

The show became a fan favorite immediately and for eight years, the cast has given their best performance on the show. On last year’s Comic Con, show’s executive producer Julie Plec revealed that the eighth season will be the show’s last.

The cast later confirmed the news and the fans were heart broken. They still had the eighth season to look forward to in the Fall 2016 season. The show has already started and while it has till now, offered a mesmerizing plot, the behind the camera show had wrapped up.

Shooting in Atlanta, Julie Plec and the cast including Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Candice Accola King, Kat Graham and Matt Davis posted on social media about their last date on shoot and connected with the fans emotionally.

Nina Dobrev who left the show two years ago after sixth season was confirmed to return to shoot for the last episode and after she wrapped up the shoot, she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, "I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me"

Ian Somerhalder who also directed several episodes for the season kept up some Facebook Live session between takes, answering fans’ questions. At the end, he posted a picture from his dressing room, holding a book in one hand while a mug with the show’s logo in the other.

He captioned the photo, “That's an official wrap on the Vampire Diaries. From the 1st day to the last night... I was the last to leave our stages early this morning, not a single crew member, not a sound. To the fans, thank you for it all we would have never been on this journey without you. To all who made this show possible- we did it. 8 years, wow. Thank you all. Love, Ian”.

Paul was the last one to leave the set and he also posted a picture with Ian on his Instagram as they ended the scene on the two brothers. He captioned the picture, “That's officially a wrap. One last pic of the brothers in front of the Camaro. To the fans, thank you for being a part of this journey in our lives. We couldn't have done it without you.”

A photo posted by Paul Wesley (@paulvedere) on

Julie Plec celebrated the last day with a massive cake in the form of Mystic Falls’ boulevard. She captioned her post on Twitter, “That's a wrap. Thank you #TVDFamily for the love, the passion & the friendship.Eternally grateful. #tvdforever”

Candice King brought her young daughter on set for the last day who seemed to be attracted to the cake in the picture that Candice posted on her Instagram. She captioned the photo, “No wonder she wanted to come hang on mommy's last day... #tvdforever

A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on

Kat Graham posted a fan-made video on her character Bonnie Bennett on Twitter which she captioned, “And that's a wrap on Bonnie Bennett! Thank you to all the amazing fans for all your love”.

Before filming his last scene as Alaric Saltzman, Matt Davis gave a brief and sweet message on his Instagram and thanked his fans. It has been one fun ride, he said and that is also what the fans think. The fans will definitely miss the show as it will end with the series finale.

