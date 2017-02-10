 
 

Jason Statham And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 11:07am CST

 

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child
Credit: Getty Images
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Pregnancy News
 

Rosie Huntington-Whitely shares a picture of her pregnant belly on Instagram with news bearing caption

The year 2017 is coming with a lot of pregnancy news. Last week, Beyoncé’s pregnancy news about her twins’ pregnancy became the most shared news. The singer’s Instagram post became the most shared picture on social media.

Last night, Matt Damon confirmed that George Clooney is also expecting twins with his lovely wife Amal Clooney. And as it turns out that one other celebrity couple is also expecting a child together.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she is sitting on the beach in a bikini, looking positively glowing with a pregnant belly.

The 29 years old model captioned the photo, "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x."

The model is engaged to action star Jason Statham who was also given the photo credits for the posted picture.

Huntington-Whiteley is one of the highest paid models of the world above the likes of Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne. The model has been keeping a low profile for the past year after having performed well in the award winning Mad Max: Fury Road.

She was engaged to Jason Statham just last year when she showed off her sparkling ring on the red carpet. This is her and Jason’s first child together and they are happy. This is according to the plans Rosie has expressed for her life in some previous interviews.

She had admitted that she wanted a family whether she lived in England or the U.S. She also said that she was not sure how it will all happen and how they will manage it but they knew that they will sort it out when they get to that part.

