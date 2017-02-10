Chevrolet Launches Redline Special Edition Series at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Chevy is all set to make its line up trendier than ever. This is the reason they are coming up with a number of vehicles which are specially designed by Redline. These are a number of special edition vehicles that are customized to the fullest and will be made in Chevy production units.

Chevy specially announced that they are going to launch the Redline special edition series for its customers. The edition will cater different models of Chevy in order to make them customized according to the theme. These will include 9 Chevrolet cars, trucks, and crossovers. According to the stats, this is the biggest special edition portfolio launched by Chevrolet ever.

Redline first came into the view of viewers when they came up with a new concept at the 2015 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The concept was received pretty well both from customers and critics. This gave them opportunity to work with Chevrolet who have now used the skill of Redline in its upcoming special edition line up for the very first time.

Here is the list of vehicles that will be involved in this special edition line up:

Cruze LT (sedan and hatchback)

Malibu LT

Camaro LT/SS (coupe and convertible)

Equinox LT

Trax LT

Colorado LT

Transverse Premier

Silverado Double Cab LT Z71 and Crew Cab LTZ Z71

According to Brain Sweeney, the U.S vice president of Chevy said that this Redline venture is an example of Chevrolet to bring its SEMA concepts to reality.

He said that it will be a great opportunity to look into the new trends of vehicles and to offer the clients, what they need. The vehicles in this line up will be stand out as compared to any other line up.

“Our special edition lineup has been popular with customers and dealers, alike” said Sweeney. “Since the introduction of special editions on vehicles the like Silverado and Camaro, vehicle average transaction prices have increased, time to turn has decreased, and conquest rates have risen, which has contributed to making Chevrolet the fastest-growing brand in the industry two years in a row.”

Silverado Redlines are the first available for purchase; orders can be placed at Chevrolet dealerships now. Availability will be cadenced, and all Redline vehicles will be available for purchase by the end of 2017 calendar year.