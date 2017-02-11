 
 

New Zealand Refloat 100 Whales After 400 Stranded

Posted: Feb 11 2017, 2:01am CST

 

  • 100 Pilot Whales returned to Sea on New Zealand Beach
 

At least a 100 pilot whales have been returned to the sea from about 400 which had been stranded on a New Zealand beach.

Rescue workers in New Zealand refloated 100 pilot whales back to the sea. These were from a grand total of 400 which had been stranded on a beach. While 300 had died or been given euthanasia, 100 had survived thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteers and rescue workers.

Yet there is still a chance that a few of the 100 which had been refloated may return to strand themselves on the beach, according to BBC

Furthermore, there was the danger of stingrays and sharks being present in the sea. In fact, bite marks on the body of one of the whales showed that it had been attacked by what was possibly a shark.

Although there have been no signs of sharks in the area, the chances of a few lurking in the region are not nil. Also the daunting task of disposing the dead whales’ bodies has to be seen to.

One of the alternatives was to tie the carcasses to a boat and let them fester. The only issue was that they may float on the surface of the sea raising quite a stink. 

The site where the whale stranding took place has been a place where similar incidents have taken place in the past as well. It has to do with its structure.

The geography and topography is such that whales inevitably find themselves stranded on the shores of this locus. Meanwhile, theories regarding why the whales strand themselves on the shores tend to abound.

Some say they end there due to the thrill of the chase as they pursue their prey. Others say that the whales get stranded due to the effort of many of them to save one of them which is unwell. Finally, they may simply be escaping from their predators. It remains pretty much a moot point. 

