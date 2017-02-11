Oscars 2017 Performers Include Justin Timberlake and John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Oscars are so close and the producers are still making announcement about the show. The show is set to take place at the Dolby Digital Theater and it will air live on ABC on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Jimmy Kimmel has been announced to host the show and if it is going to be anything like the last year’s Emmy awards, it will be a treat to watch.

Other than the award announcement, the array of presenters, the acceptance speeches and also the In Memoriam section, there are always the live performances to look forward to at the Oscars. This year, the nominated original soundtracks will also be performed on the show and the line-up for the performers make the fans realize how amazing the nominees are this year.

The official line up of performers that have been confirmed for this year are Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin Manuel Miranda with Auli'i Cravalho. Justin Timberlake will be performing his hit original song “Can’t Stop the Feeling”.

The song has been featured as an original soundtrack in the animated movie Trolls in which he also voiced the character Branch. Sting will be performing the nominated soundtrack,"The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story. John Legend will also be performing the nominated tracks from La La Land.

Although he has not been nominated but he will be performing the two nominated soundtracks, "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" and "City of Stars" and we are not complaining. The last time Legend performed on the Oscar’s stage was for his song, “Glory” from Selma which also won for the same night.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these world-class artists to the Oscars. These performances will not only celebrate the five extraordinary nominated original songs, but also the integral part music plays in movies,” De Luca and Todd said.

Lin Manuel Miranda who is one Oscar away from getting EGOT status will be performing the nominated song, “How Far I’ll Go” with the young Auli'i Cravalho. The duo sang the song for animated Disney movie Moana.

So what do you think about the performers of this year?