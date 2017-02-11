 
 

Oscars 2017 Performers Include Justin Timberlake And John Legend And Lin-Manuel Miranda

Posted: Feb 11 2017, 6:01am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Oscars 2017 Performers Include Justin Timberlake and John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Credit: Getty Images
  • List of Performers at the Oscars 2017 Announced
 

The list of performers for this year’s Oscars have been announced including Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin Manuel Miranda

The Oscars are so close and the producers are still making announcement about the show. The show is set to take place at the Dolby Digital Theater and it will air live on ABC on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Jimmy Kimmel has been announced to host the show and if it is going to be anything like the last year’s Emmy awards, it will be a treat to watch.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Other than the award announcement, the array of presenters, the acceptance speeches and also the In Memoriam section, there are always the live performances to look forward to at the Oscars. This year, the nominated original soundtracks will also be performed on the show and the line-up for the performers make the fans realize how amazing the nominees are this year.

The official line up of performers that have been confirmed for this year are Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin Manuel Miranda with Auli'i Cravalho. Justin Timberlake will be performing his hit original song “Can’t Stop the Feeling”.

The song has been featured as an original soundtrack in the animated movie Trolls in which he also voiced the character Branch. Sting will be performing the nominated soundtrack,"The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story. John Legend will also be performing the nominated tracks from La La Land.

Although he has not been nominated but he will be performing the two nominated soundtracks, "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" and "City of Stars" and we are not complaining. The last time Legend performed on the Oscar’s stage was for his song, “Glory” from Selma which also won for the same night.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these world-class artists to the Oscars. These performances will not only celebrate the five extraordinary nominated original songs, but also the integral part music plays in movies,” De Luca and Todd said.

Lin Manuel Miranda who is one Oscar away from getting EGOT status will be performing the nominated song, “How Far I’ll Go” with the young Auli'i Cravalho. The duo sang the song for animated Disney movie Moana.

So what do you think about the performers of this year?

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Was Princess Diana Killed? A Look at the Truth

Was Princess Diana Killed? A Look at the Truth

7 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

17 hours ago, 12:19pm CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Fan Event will have All Swimsuit Models In Attendance

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Fan Event will have All Swimsuit Models In Attendance

17 hours ago, 12:15pm CST

George and Amal Clooney are Expecting Twins

George and Amal Clooney are Expecting Twins

21 hours ago, 8:30am CST

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

12 minutes ago

Ford Invests $1 Billion in Argo AI to Advance Self-Driving Cars

Ford Invests $1 Billion in Argo AI to Advance Self-Driving Cars

23 minutes ago

Arctic Experience High Temperatures Third Time This Winter

Arctic Experience High Temperatures Third Time This Winter

36 minutes ago

Trump’s Travel Ban has No Evidence to Back it Up

Trump’s Travel Ban has No Evidence to Back it Up

41 minutes ago

Deccan Traps were formed by Two Magma Plumes, Says Study

Deccan Traps were formed by Two Magma Plumes, Says Study

1 hour ago

What is Driving the Accelerated Expansion of the Universe?

What is Driving the Accelerated Expansion of the Universe?

3 hours ago

New Zealand Refloat 100 Whales After 400 Stranded

New Zealand Refloat 100 Whales After 400 Stranded

4 hours ago

Hubble Discovers a Comet 100,000 Times Bigger than Halley’s

Hubble Discovers a Comet 100,000 Times Bigger than Halley’s

6 hours ago

Scientists Discover White Dwarf Star with Possible Alien Life

Scientists Discover White Dwarf Star with Possible Alien Life

7 hours ago

Microsoft&#039;s Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

Microsoft's Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

7 hours ago

Uber Drivers in Taiwan Call for Legalization

Uber Drivers in Taiwan Call for Legalization

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Celebrity News

Was Princess Diana Killed? A Look at the Truth

Was Princess Diana Killed? A Look at the Truth

7 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

17 hours ago, 12:19pm CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Fan Event will have All Swimsuit Models In Attendance

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Fan Event will have All Swimsuit Models In Attendance

17 hours ago, 12:15pm CST

George and Amal Clooney are Expecting Twins

George and Amal Clooney are Expecting Twins

21 hours ago, 8:30am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories




Latest News

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

12 minutes ago

Ford Invests $1 Billion in Argo AI to Advance Self-Driving Cars

Ford Invests $1 Billion in Argo AI to Advance Self-Driving Cars

23 minutes ago

Arctic Experience High Temperatures Third Time This Winter

Arctic Experience High Temperatures Third Time This Winter

36 minutes ago

Trump’s Travel Ban has No Evidence to Back it Up

Trump’s Travel Ban has No Evidence to Back it Up

41 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook