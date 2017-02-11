2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure Models Debut at Chicago Auto Show

New TRD style will join Toyota’s Tundra-the full size pickup truck and Sequoia.Toyota experts will create new TRD sport grade for Tundra and Sequoia. The models will give families an update feature in a sport car.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Other than new TRD sport grades, both Sequoia and Tundra will have anew style and safety features for 2018 models, like Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P) as standard equipment.

Families love to have outdoor fun and RAV 4 will help families have more fun. The model will act with a sportier take-me anywhere attitude especially on weekends.

Tundra TRD Sport

The model is available on 4x4 and 4x2 grades in CrewMax with Double Cab configurations. The model has 381-horsepower 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. The vehicle will have TRD Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks as well as snit-sway bars on its front and back.

The main features include colored hood scoop, colored keyed mirrors, 20 inch wheels in silver, chrome bezel LED headlights, DRL and LED Fog lights. Other features include body color mesh grille, and TRD sport graphic.

Colors of TRD exterior will have Super White, Magnetic Gray,Blazing Blue Pearl and Barcelona Red Metallic,Midnight Black Pearl. The exterior will also have TRD shift knob and TRD Sport floor mats. The model will be a complete refresh of Tundra’s 2018 model with enhanced safety.

The safety system will include PCS w/PD), LDA, AHB, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). It will also have Multi-information Display. Its SR and SR5 grades will have halogen headlights with a black bezel and DRL, LED day time running lights.

Sequoia TRD Sport

The 2018 Sequoia TRD Sport will include 4x4 and 4x2 models along with the 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. The new vehicle will have enhanced TRD Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD anti-sway bars on front and back.

The exterior

Main car features on exterior will have front and bumper grille inserts, mirror caps in black, sport wheels in 20 inch, TRD sport badge in black satin on front doors and the lift gate will have Metallic black and chrome Sequoia badge.

The exterior body colors will be available in Midnight Black Metallic,Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic,Shoreline Blue Pearl and Toasted Walnut Pearl, and crimson.

Some other features on its exterior will include bumper and front grille inserts.

The interior

The interior will include black passenger seats, TRD shift knob and floor mats, and sport sill protectors. The captain chair seats will be in black leather. Other than TRD Sport, Sequoia will also have SR5 in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

The engine will be i-Force V8 engine. The 2018 Sequoia will have enhanced safety as TSS-P in models including PCS w/PD, LDA, AHB, and DRCC.

New Sequoia models will have new LED headlights with LED DRL, as well as LED fog lights.

The interior will also have a new instrumentation panel gauge cluster and 4.2-inch MID Multi-information Display that will detect the status of TSS-P.

RAV4 Adventure

The active lifestyle-inspired RAV4 Adventure will be available in front-wheel drive with an Automatic Limited-Slip Differential, or with Dynamic Torque Control all-wheel-drive. Both versions feature a standard Tow Prep Package that includes an upgraded radiator and supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers, as well as a suspension system with a higher ride height.

Exterior styling features exclusive to the RAV4 Adventure includes:

Large overfender flares

18-inch five-spoke black alloy wheels with 235/55R18 tires

Lower body guards

Black headlight bezels

Black fog lamp surround, roof racks and Adventure badging

The sporty exterior features of the RAV4 Adventure are mated to exclusive interior features that include:

Unique interior trim panels

Leather-wrapped shift knob

120V/100W power outlet in the cargo area

Adventure door sill protectors

All-weather mats floor and cargo mats with Adventure logo

The 2018 RAV4 Adventure grade along with the Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport grades will begin arriving in dealer showrooms in September.