 
 

Smart Electrical Grids Prone To Hacking: Study

Posted: Feb 12 2017, 4:30am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Smart Electrical Grids Prone to Hacking: Study
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Though technological advancements in smart electrical grid create improvements in monitoring, they also act as an entry point for hackers, researchers have revealed.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Researchers from the Michigan Technological University said the reliability measures of electrical grid have risen to a new norm as they involve both physical security and cyber security.

Threats can trigger instability, leading to blackouts and economic losses.

"Ten years ago, cyber security simply didn't exist -- it wasn't talked about and it wasn't a problem. Now hackers can plan for a cyberattack that can cause larger power outages, people are starting to grasp the severity of the problem," said Chee-Wooi Ten, Associate Professor at Michigan Technological University.

Hackers target specific parts of the control network of power infrastructure and they focus on the mechanisms that control it.

Automated systems control much of the grid from generation to transmission to use but without solid security measures, it also makes the systems vulnerable.

According to Ten, the fundamental problem is a gap between physical equipment and intangible software.

"With a better understanding of the system's weaknesses, it's easier to be strategic and shore up security risks. In the long run, improving regulations with specifics to match actual infrastructure needs and providing cyber security insurance will help," Ten suggested in a the paper published in journal IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

1 hour ago

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

13 hours ago, 3:16pm CST

NASA Shortlists Landing Sites for Future Mars Rover Mission

NASA Shortlists Landing Sites for Future Mars Rover Mission

17 hours ago, 11:23am CST

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

22 hours ago, 5:49am CST

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

1 hour ago

Trump Tweet Replies appear &#039;Disconnected&#039; from original Thread

Trump Tweet Replies appear 'Disconnected' from original Thread

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

15 hours ago, 12:58pm CST

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

15 hours ago, 12:47pm CST

Next-Gen Nissan Leaf Spied

Next-Gen Nissan Leaf Spied

17 hours ago, 10:30am CST

2018 Subaru Legacy Stuns Everyone at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

2018 Subaru Legacy Stuns Everyone at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

18 hours ago, 10:20am CST

Westworld Star Thandie Newton in Talks to Star in Han Solo Movie

Westworld Star Thandie Newton in Talks to Star in Han Solo Movie

18 hours ago, 10:09am CST

Lamborghini Urus Revealed in Spy Shots

Lamborghini Urus Revealed in Spy Shots

19 hours ago, 8:58am CST

2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure Models Debut at Chicago Auto Show

2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure Models Debut at Chicago Auto Show

22 hours ago, 6:16am CST

Oscars 2017 Performers Include Justin Timberlake and John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Oscars 2017 Performers Include Justin Timberlake and John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda

22 hours ago, 6:01am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

1 hour ago

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

NASA Image Reveals Cluster of Fresh Impact Craters on Mars

13 hours ago, 3:16pm CST

NASA Shortlists Landing Sites for Future Mars Rover Mission

NASA Shortlists Landing Sites for Future Mars Rover Mission

17 hours ago, 11:23am CST

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

Eating More Fruit and Vegetables Boosts Your Mood in Just Two Weeks

22 hours ago, 5:49am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

Nintendo Switch Owners Will Get Free Preview of Splatoon 2

1 hour ago

Trump Tweet Replies appear &#039;Disconnected&#039; from original Thread

Trump Tweet Replies appear 'Disconnected' from original Thread

1 hour ago

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

Selfie Paradox: We like taking Selfies but not Looking at Them

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook