How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

The funny James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, is hosting the 2017 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. Music's Biggest Night begins at 8PM ET, 5PM PT on the CBS TV channel.

The Grammy Award show features performances by artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, Metallica and more. There is a hot rumor that pregnant Beyonce will perform at the Grammy Awards tonight. TMZ cites sources close to the mega star saying that she is rehearsing for the Grammys.

Her performance is supposed to be more easy going because of her being "very pregnant" and would feature cameo appearances.

James Corden is the most musical late show host in America today. His series of carpool Karaoke, make the British comedian to perfect host for the Grammy Award Show 2017.

Cord cutters can check in online to watch the Grammys with CBS All Access. Subscribers of CBS All Access can tune into the live stream at 8PM ET like on the Television channel. People who have no CBS All Access subscription yet, can try the online service of CBS for free for 7 days. The sign-up for CBS All Access is available on CBS All Access.

With the CBS app, viewers can watch the Grammys 2017 on Apple TV, iOS devices, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PS4, Xbox and Roku devices.