 
 

Twitter War Erupts Between President Trump And Mark Cuban

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 1:29am CST

 

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

A Twitter war spurred between US President Donald Trump and American businessman and TV celebrity, Mark Cuban after the latter cautioned the CEOs in a newspaper article "not to cozy up to Trump", media reports said.

According to a report in Esquire on Sunday, Cuban in Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper advised CEOs on how to act during the Trump administration. He cautioned them not to cozy up to Trump, even though the immediate political payoff could be tempting.

"Do what you think is right. Be an American citizen first," Cuban was quoted as saying.

However, these remarks did not apparently go well with Trump as he tweeted, accusing Cuban of being a disgruntled former supporter.

"I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls. He's not smart enough to run for president!" he tweeted.

Cuban responded by simply writing "LOL".

Cuban posted the receipts of his correspondence with Trump during the campaign, when Trump sent Cuban a letter questioning why Cuban no longer supported him.

Cuban responded with a note of his own, and even dropped a hint that he may also campaign for presidency someday.

Mocking Trump, Cuban tweeted that it was better that the President was tweeting rather than governing.

"I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern?".

