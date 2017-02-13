Samsung Galaxy Note 8 project rumored to be code-named Baikal

The failure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone was a catastrophe for Samsung. The device had battery problems that led to overheating and fire in several cases. Samsung recalled the device, released it again with "fixes" in place only to have the revised devices suffer from the same problem leading to the Note 7 being cancelled.

This cancellation of the Note 7 led some to speculate that the Galaxy Note line might end with this failure. A new rumor is circulating that claims this might not be the case. According to the latest rumor, Samsung is working on a Galaxy Note 8 smartphone and that the device is carrying the codename Baikal.

If you are wondering where that code-name came from, Baikal is the largest freshwater lake in the world by volume and is located in Russia. The lake has 5,670 cubic miles of water and has more water in it than all of the Great Lake in North America combined. The lake is 5,387 feet deep at its deepest point.

Any speculation on what the code-name might mean to Samsung is unclear. Perhaps the name is meant to bring to mind coolness, something the fires associated with the failed Galaxy Note 7 certainly didn't bring to mind. There are no tidbits about the device leaked along with the rumored code-name.