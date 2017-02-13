 
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Project Rumored To Be Code-named Baikal

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 6:03am CST | by , in Rumors | Mobile Phones

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 project rumored to be code-named Baikal
 

Rumored code-name is the name of the world's deepest freshwater lake

The failure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone was a catastrophe for Samsung. The device had battery problems that led to overheating and fire in several cases. Samsung recalled the device, released it again with "fixes" in place only to have the revised devices suffer from the same problem leading to the Note 7 being cancelled.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

This cancellation of the Note 7 led some to speculate that the Galaxy Note line might end with this failure. A new rumor is circulating that claims this might not be the case. According to the latest rumor, Samsung is working on a Galaxy Note 8 smartphone and that the device is carrying the codename Baikal.

If you are wondering where that code-name came from, Baikal is the largest freshwater lake in the world by volume and is located in Russia. The lake has 5,670 cubic miles of water and has more water in it than all of the Great Lake in North America combined. The lake is 5,387 feet deep at its deepest point.

Any speculation on what the code-name might mean to Samsung is unclear. Perhaps the name is meant to bring to mind coolness, something the fires associated with the failed Galaxy Note 7 certainly didn't bring to mind. There are no tidbits about the device leaked along with the rumored code-name.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

6 days ago, 4:44am CST

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

Jan 27 2017, 6:11am CST

Microsoft Announces New Nokia Phone

Microsoft Announces New Nokia Phone

Sep 20 2016, 5:42pm CDT

Samsung introduces Slimmest Smartphones A3 and A5

Samsung introduces Slimmest Smartphones A3 and A5

Oct 31 2014, 4:50am CDT

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

28 minutes ago

How to maintain privacy when travelling to certain countries from a security researcher

How to maintain privacy when travelling to certain countries from a security researcher

42 minutes ago

NASA shaves list of sites to retrieve martian rocks to Three

NASA shaves list of sites to retrieve martian rocks to Three

59 minutes ago

Vantage Robotics Named XTC 2017 Winner By Sir Richard Branson

Vantage Robotics Named XTC 2017 Winner By Sir Richard Branson

2 hours ago

Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover To be Unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover To be Unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live

2 hours ago

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

4 hours ago

New Bipedal Robot Walks Like a Human

New Bipedal Robot Walks Like a Human

4 hours ago

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

4 hours ago

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

5 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

5 hours ago

Torrent of Replies to Trump Tweets cause Twitter&#039;s Tumble

Torrent of Replies to Trump Tweets cause Twitter's Tumble

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online




Mobile Phones

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

6 days ago, 4:44am CST

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

Jan 27 2017, 6:11am CST

Microsoft Announces New Nokia Phone

Microsoft Announces New Nokia Phone

Sep 20 2016, 5:42pm CDT

Samsung introduces Slimmest Smartphones A3 and A5

Samsung introduces Slimmest Smartphones A3 and A5

Oct 31 2014, 4:50am CDT

More Mobile Phones Stories




Latest News

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

28 minutes ago

How to maintain privacy when travelling to certain countries from a security researcher

How to maintain privacy when travelling to certain countries from a security researcher

42 minutes ago

NASA shaves list of sites to retrieve martian rocks to Three

NASA shaves list of sites to retrieve martian rocks to Three

59 minutes ago

Vantage Robotics Named XTC 2017 Winner By Sir Richard Branson

Vantage Robotics Named XTC 2017 Winner By Sir Richard Branson

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook