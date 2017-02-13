 
 

Verizon Targets T-Mobile With Its Own Unlimited Data Service

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 6:31am CST

 

Verizon's new plan includes HD streaming and mobile hotspot

The pendulum is swinging back to the unlimited data plans with major mobile carriers that we had back at the start of the smartphone revolution. First T-Mobile came with its unlimited data along with streaming video and all, the catch was that it cost you more if you wanted HD video streaming with T-Mobile. Verizon has rolled out its own unlimited data plan and its plan gives you the HD streaming you pay extra for with T-Mobile.

The plan is called Verizon Unlimited and it brings HD streaming, mobile hotspot, texting to Mexico and Canada, and up to 500MB of data roaming per day. "We’ve built our network so we can manage all the activity customers undertake. Everything we’ve done is to provide the best experience on the best network – and we’ve built it for the future, not just for today," said Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon’s wireless division. "We also fundamentally want you to have more choice. We’re not limiting you to a single plan. If you don’t need unlimited data, we still have 5 GB, S, M, and L Verizon plans that are perfect for you."

Verizon notes that with its Unlimited service there is coverage in both large and small cities around the US, even in rural areas. The Verizon Unlimited plan is $80 monthly or a smartphone if you choose paper-free billing and AutoPay. The plan is $45 per line for four lines with unlimited data, talk, and text for smartphones and tablets if you AutoPay and choose paper-free billing.

The plan is capped at 22GB of data usage during any billing cycle or your usage will be "prioritized" to ensure that everyone gets the same speed. The plan allows the connection of device sliek smart watches and others for $5 per month. Verizon Unlimited starts as of today.

Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

