SpaceX Falcon 9 Fire Test Successfully Done at Historic KSC Pad 39A

NASA did a hot fire test for Falcon 9 at old pad 39A and the test got successful giving way to a new launch next weekend. The whole atmosphere was covered with smoke on the north of launch complex at 4:30 p.m. EST, Feb. 12.

The test was done on erected rocket through igniting first stage engines which were 9 in quantity and generated 1.7 million pounds of thrusts at 39A pad, according to UniverseToday.

The test involved Merlin ID engines that were fired for 3 seconds. Space X announced on social media about the test, and tweeted that “First static fire test of Falcon 9 at historic launch complex 39A completed in advance of Dragon’s upcoming mission to the space station”

During the test a cloud of smoke appeared around the launch pad that resembled a grey white colored mush room. But,after 10 minutes the smoke cloud disappeared leaving any sign of fire.

People were offered to see the launch of FALCON 9 from a prime view location by Titusville.

The tests showed that both first stage engines as well as the rocket are ready for launch. The launch team also did experiments with pad equipment by raising and lowering the rocket to see rockets fitness.

The static fire test had been late due to certain issues, but it went well when it was conducted. The test results have opened doors for a Falcon 9 Dragon launch next Saturday.

This is the first time such test occurred on pad 39A since July 2011 when NASA retired its space shuttles. Falcon 9 will launch on Feb 18 2017, and will take cargo flight with two and half tons of supplies to the six person crew that’s currently on a mission on ISS.

The Dragon will take 5500 pounds of gear, food, equipment and supplies along with SAGE III, Stratospheric Aerosol Gas Experiment III that’s a mapping science playload.