Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

If you've ever really looked at your computer, you might have noticed that it is pretty cross. You have dropped crumbs, spilled coffee, paper scraps, hair, dust, and a whole lot more that you don't even want to think about. However, today is National Clean Your Computer Day so today should be the day that you get to work on making it a lot cleaner.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that this day comes in the height of flu season either, since your computer is harboring some pretty gross germs.

Cleaning your computer doesn't mean just wiping away the crumbs and taking a Post-It to your keys - it also means deleting files that you don't need, organizing your desktop, and using a few key programs.

Items to gather: a microfiber cloth, soft cloths, Isopropyl alcohol, Q-tips.

Cleaning the Exterior of Your Computer

Before you do any cleaning, you need to turn off and unplug it so that you don't do any damage to the hardware of your computer.

First, take a soft, microfiber cloth and slightly damped it. Start scrubbing the vast areas of your computer and then work toward the parts where there are ports and keys. You want to ensure that you don't have any dripping liquid.

Screen

Clean the screen of your computer by wiping it from corner to corner with a dry cloth. Next, damped it slightly. If your computer screen is really dirty, you can make a solution with equal parts vinegar and water to clean it. Do not use any cleaning solutions as you can severely damage the display.

Run the cloth over the screen using a wax on, wax off motion. Do not push too hard, remember that this is delicate.

Keyboard

If you like to eat or drink at your computer, your keyboard is probably a mess. It means you have crumbs, sticky stuff, and a bunch of gunk everywhere. You need to get all of the loose stuff out before you can use a damp cloth.

One way to get everything out is to use a can of compressed air if you can or use a small fan. You could also use a straw. For certain keyboards, sticking the sticky side of a Post-It Note underneath can really get a lot of it out.

Take the clean cloth, the Q-tips, and the alcohol. Damped the cloth slightly and run it over the keys so that they shine. If you still have some stuff between the keys, use the Q-tip to get it out. Try not to use a wet Q-tip because they can drip over the inside of the keys, causing problems.

Cleaning Up the Inside of Your Computer

If you thought the outside of your computer water dirty, you have no idea what the inside holds.

Delete Files in Windows

Windows 10 comes with a great storage manager that makes cleaning up easy. In the Settings app, click on System and then Storage. You can see all of the folders that take up the most space, allowing you to shift through these to delete that ones you don't need.

It is likely that your computer has a bunch of stuff pre-installed that you've never used or you don't want to use. Eliminate these so that you can use that room for something else.

Now, launch the Disk Cleanup utility. This will erase temporary files which will improve the speed of your computer and free up storage space.

You can try to erase your browser history to truly cleanse your computer of toxins, but this will make using the internet a little slow at first because you have to reload many things.

Finishing Up

The most important thing to do afterwards? Restart your computer so that all of these changes can take hold.