 
 

Today Is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips For Cleaning Your Computer Inside And Out

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 9:33am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

If you've ever really looked at your computer, you might have noticed that it is pretty cross. You have dropped crumbs, spilled coffee, paper scraps, hair, dust, and a whole lot more that you don't even want to think about. However, today is National Clean Your Computer Day so today should be the day that you get to work on making it a lot cleaner. 

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

It shouldn't come as a surprise that this day comes in the height of flu season either, since your computer is harboring some pretty gross germs.

Cleaning your computer doesn't mean just wiping away the crumbs and taking a Post-It to your keys - it also means deleting files that you don't need, organizing your desktop, and using a few key programs.

Items to gather: a microfiber cloth, soft cloths, Isopropyl alcohol, Q-tips.

Cleaning the Exterior of Your Computer

Before you do any cleaning, you need to turn off and unplug it so that you don't do any damage to the hardware of your computer.

First, take a soft, microfiber cloth and slightly damped it. Start scrubbing the vast areas of your computer and then work toward the parts where there are ports and keys. You want to ensure that you don't have any dripping liquid.

Screen

Clean the screen of your computer by wiping it from corner to corner with a dry cloth. Next, damped it slightly. If your computer screen is really dirty, you can make a solution with equal parts vinegar and water to clean it. Do not use any cleaning solutions as you can severely damage the display.

Run the cloth over the screen using a wax on, wax off motion. Do not push too hard, remember that this is delicate.

Keyboard

If you like to eat or drink at your computer, your keyboard is probably a mess. It means you have crumbs, sticky stuff, and a bunch of gunk everywhere. You need to get all of the loose stuff out before you can use a damp cloth.

One way to get everything out is to use a can of compressed air if you can or use a small fan. You could also use a straw. For certain keyboards, sticking the sticky side of a Post-It Note underneath can really get a lot of it out.

Take the clean cloth, the Q-tips, and the alcohol. Damped the cloth slightly and run it over the keys so that they shine. If you still have some stuff between the keys, use the Q-tip to get it out. Try not to use a wet Q-tip because they can drip over the inside of the keys, causing problems.

Cleaning Up the Inside of Your Computer

If you thought the outside of your computer water dirty, you have no idea what the inside holds.

Delete Files in Windows

Windows 10 comes with a great storage manager that makes cleaning up easy. In the Settings app, click on System and then Storage. You can see all of the folders that take up the most space, allowing you to shift through these to delete that ones you don't need.

It is likely that your computer has a bunch of stuff pre-installed that you've never used or you don't want to use. Eliminate these so that you can use that room for something else.

Now, launch the Disk Cleanup utility. This will erase temporary files which will improve the speed of your computer and free up storage space.

You can try to erase your browser history to truly cleanse your computer of toxins, but this will make using the internet a little slow at first because you have to reload many things.

Finishing Up

The most important thing to do afterwards? Restart your computer so that all of these changes can take hold.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

degree, New Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

degree, New Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

31 minutes ago

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

1 hour ago

GDC 2017: Nintendo announces Zelda: Breath of the Wild GDC Panel

GDC 2017: Nintendo announces Zelda: Breath of the Wild GDC Panel

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

1 hour ago

Even a US-Born NASA Scientist was Stopped Entering the Country

Even a US-Born NASA Scientist was Stopped Entering the Country

5 minutes ago

This Thin Material Acts as an Air Conditioner

This Thin Material Acts as an Air Conditioner

1 hour ago

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

1 hour ago

SpaceX Falcon 9 Fire Test Successfully Done at Historic KSC Pad 39A

SpaceX Falcon 9 Fire Test Successfully Done at Historic KSC Pad 39A

1 hour ago

Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover To be Unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Sport Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover To be Unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live

1 hour ago

NASA Captures Images of Asteroid that Resembles Dungeons and Dragons Dice

NASA Captures Images of Asteroid that Resembles Dungeons and Dragons Dice

2 hours ago

Verizon targets T-Mobile with its own unlimited data service

Verizon targets T-Mobile with its own unlimited data service

3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 project rumored to be code-named Baikal

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 project rumored to be code-named Baikal

3 hours ago

How to maintain privacy when travelling to certain countries from a security researcher

How to maintain privacy when travelling to certain countries from a security researcher

4 hours ago

NASA shaves list of sites to retrieve martian rocks to Three

NASA shaves list of sites to retrieve martian rocks to Three

4 hours ago

Vantage Robotics Named XTC 2017 Winner By Sir Richard Branson

Vantage Robotics Named XTC 2017 Winner By Sir Richard Branson

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Technology News

degree, New Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

degree, New Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

31 minutes ago

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

1 hour ago

GDC 2017: Nintendo announces Zelda: Breath of the Wild GDC Panel

GDC 2017: Nintendo announces Zelda: Breath of the Wild GDC Panel

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Even a US-Born NASA Scientist was Stopped Entering the Country

Even a US-Born NASA Scientist was Stopped Entering the Country

5 minutes ago

degree, New Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

degree, New Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

31 minutes ago

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

1 hour ago

GDC 2017: Nintendo announces Zelda: Breath of the Wild GDC Panel

GDC 2017: Nintendo announces Zelda: Breath of the Wild GDC Panel

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook