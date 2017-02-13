Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

I started the year with optimizing my life. Little things like throwing away all socks and buy new ones from a single brand in the same color. I also got a new shelf for the office to declutter my desk.

Now it was time to get rid of the tangled Apple EarPods. The inspiration came last week with the release of the new $149.95 Apple BeatsX. I first thought I get these, but then I found out that the Apple BeatsX are not sweat proof.

I use earphones while working out. So I turned to the technical identical Powerbeats3. These Beats have also the new W1 chip. The Powerbeats3 are $50 more expensive than the BeatsX in the Apple Store. Amazon has though a deal on the black Powerbeats3 that saves $50. I got the black Powerbeats3 for $149.99 as I anyway have a black iPhone 7 Plus. Only black is on sale, the other colors are selling for $199.95.

The Powerbeats3 comes with four pair of different sized silicon buds. I spent most time to try them all out to find the perfect fit. I ended up using the largest one for my left ear and the second largest size on my right.

Turns out my ears are not symmetrical. After sorting this out I hit the gym. The Powerbeats3 came with over 80% battery charge, so I was ready to go. A 5 minute charge keeps the Powerbeats3 going for up to an hour. Fully charged the wireless earphone last 12 hours, thanks to Apple's W1 chip.

The Powerbeats3 sit perfect on the ears. There is no movement thanks to the over ear hooks. The cable running behind the neck can shortened with a little plastic piece. I have not figured out the best length yet. Making the cable to tight, makes the cable pull on the earpieces. The cable is also still a bit stiff. I guess it will get softer over time.

Now to the most important aspect of earphones - sound. The Beats Powerbeats3 sound great. There is no complaint. There is a deep bass and crisp sounds. The Powerbeats3 give me a lot of room to roam around. I can leave my iPhone 7 in one corner at the gym and even go to the rest room and still hear my loud clear music. There is just no noise.

Wireless earphones are now a solid alternative to wired headphones. They just work, at least I can say this for the Powerbeats3. Get the Powerbeats3 deal on Amazon.com.