 
 

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 11:41am CST | by , Updated: Feb 13 2017, 11:45am CST, in News | Technology News

 

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Gallery

8 images
Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review
Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review
Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review
 

The release of the BeatsX gave me the idea to jump on the wireless headphone bandwagon. The BeatsX did not fit my requirements, but the Powerbeats3 did.

I started the year with optimizing my life. Little things like throwing away all socks and buy new ones from a single brand in the same color. I also got a new shelf for the office to declutter my desk.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Now it was time to get rid of the tangled Apple EarPods. The inspiration came last week with the release of the new $149.95 Apple BeatsX. I first thought I get these, but then I found out that the Apple BeatsX are not sweat proof.

I use earphones while working out. So I turned to the technical identical Powerbeats3. These Beats have also the new W1 chip. The Powerbeats3 are $50 more expensive than the BeatsX in the Apple Store. Amazon has though a deal on the black Powerbeats3 that saves $50. I got the black Powerbeats3 for $149.99 as I anyway have a black iPhone 7 Plus. Only black is on sale, the other colors are selling for $199.95.

The Powerbeats3 comes with four pair of different sized silicon buds. I spent most time to try them all out to find the perfect fit. I ended up using the largest one for my left ear and the second largest size on my right.

Turns out my ears are not symmetrical. After sorting this out I hit the gym. The Powerbeats3 came with over 80% battery charge, so I was ready to go. A 5 minute charge keeps the Powerbeats3 going for up to an hour. Fully charged the wireless earphone last 12 hours, thanks to Apple's W1 chip.

The Powerbeats3 sit perfect on the ears. There is no movement thanks to the over ear hooks. The cable running behind the neck can shortened with a little plastic piece. I have not figured out the best length yet. Making the cable to tight, makes the cable pull on the earpieces. The cable is also still a bit stiff. I guess it will get softer over time.

Now to the most important aspect of earphones - sound. The Beats Powerbeats3 sound great. There is no complaint. There is a deep bass and crisp sounds. The Powerbeats3 give me a lot of room to roam around. I can leave my iPhone 7 in one corner at the gym and even go to the rest room and still hear my loud clear music. There is just no noise.

Wireless earphones are now a solid alternative to wired headphones. They just work, at least I can say this for the Powerbeats3. Get the Powerbeats3 deal on Amazon.com.

Gallery

8 images
Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review
Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review
Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

16 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

1 hour ago

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

3 hours ago

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

3 hours ago

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

3 minutes ago

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

10 minutes ago

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

15 minutes ago

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

26 minutes ago

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer&#039;s Risk

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

1 hour ago

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

2 hours ago

Comet 45P Fly Closest to Earth

Comet 45P Fly Closest to Earth

2 hours ago

Even a US-Born NASA Scientist was Stopped Entering the Country

Even a US-Born NASA Scientist was Stopped Entering the Country

3 hours ago

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

NES Classic hacked to play games from other consoles

4 hours ago

GDC 2017: Nintendo announces Zelda: Breath of the Wild GDC Panel

GDC 2017: Nintendo announces Zelda: Breath of the Wild GDC Panel

4 hours ago

This Thin Material Acts as an Air Conditioner

This Thin Material Acts as an Air Conditioner

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Technology News

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

16 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

1 hour ago

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

3 hours ago

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

3 minutes ago

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

10 minutes ago

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

15 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

16 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook