First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First born children score higher than their younger siblings on IQ tests. This difference occurs as early as when they are one year old. Despite the fact that all siblings received the same amount of emotional bolstering, it was the first born ones who had the mental edge. Their thinking skills were top notch compared to their more youthful siblings.

This has been observed since eons by science. Not only do those children born earlier tend to be more brainy and creative, they also earn more later on and are highly educated to boot.

Economists studied the relevant data to get to the core of this first born effect. 5000 kids were examined from their birth till the time they reached the age of 14 years.

Every two years they were studied to see how they were surviving the business of being child reared by their parents. Such tests as matching letters and reading words out loud not to mention gaining in vocabulary skills were administered to these children.

Also other factors such as the family tree and financial setup were analyzed. Also parental behavior was added into the mix to get a clearer picture of the whole scenario.

The test results of the kids were monitored. The mothers’ behavior during pregnancy such as smoking and drinking liquor were noted down. Also the level of emotional warmth and intellectual stimulation these mothers offered their children were tracked consistently.

What was observed was that the differences in first born children and the rest were obvious from one to three years of age. With age, these highly intelligent children showed better performance in reading, verbal skills, math and comprehension ability.

Apparently the parents were to blame for the younger siblings’ lack of a high IQ. They took less interest in the children that were born after the first born ones. Also they tended to neglect engaging in any extra activities with these younger children.

The study is published in the Journal of Human Resources.