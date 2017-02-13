Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

Is the world ruled by reptilian overlords? It is a question that has been spreading across the internet for years. The idea is that the people who rule our world, those that are at the top of all powerful structures have a similar train. According to David Icke, the ruling class has always been controlled by extra-terrestrial beings that have established the human race as mindless slaves to a system that is based on fear and control.

Icke has travelled the world, explaining his theory to people who either immediately latch on to what he says or immediately write him off as "crazy."

Currently, he is lecturing about his conspiracy theory about a reptilian hybrid race that is controlling out world. He explains:

“The fear of what other people think is the state of perception that stops people [from] making a difference… you can only make a difference in a world of uniformity if you operate outside of that uniformity… we either take that on or we don’t, in which case nothing changes. We are now at this place where we can go down one track and experience freedom like we’ve never even understood what freedom is. We go down the other one, the one that the control structure wants, then we’re headed for an Orwellian-fascist global state.” David Icke, The Lion Sleeps No More.

Icke proposes that mankind is being manipulated through politics and the media. Government agencies are controlling our food, water, and air supplies and dumbing people down with pharmaceutical drugs and alcohol.

“But the manipulation doesn’t stop there, Icke says. Everyone that is considered "ruling" - presidents, bankers, royalty, and prime ministers have created the illusion of a separate ruling body while being on the same team. He feels the bloodline can be traced back to the same group. For instance, the Burkes Peerage and Baronetage, a comprehensive aristocratic genealogy resource, can trace the first 44 U.S. presidents back to European royal bloodlines, including the Bush family, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

It begs the questions: how can every single person brought into the office be traced back to French and European royal descent? To add some confusion to the theory, many popular actors and singers can be traced back to that same family, including Marilyn Monroe, Brad Pitt, and Tom Hanks.

Icke then goes on to talk about the theory of quantum physics, which states that our physical reality is actually a projection within our minds and that at the most basic quantum level, the solidity of matter is false. This means that things like UFOs or ETs could change their frequencies so that we don't see them flying around.

Furthermore, it is no secret that money and power rule the world. Corporations and banks have more power than people do and this is something that more and more people are starting to recognize. Secret societies exist all over the world, and anyone who speaks out about them are quickly silenced. For example, JFK mentioned a secret ruling class right before he was assassinated:

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and secret proceedings… For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence – on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations.” – John F Kennedy.

In his arena tour, Icke also talks about the disturbing events that take place behind the scenes. “They follow a religion that dates back to the beginning of civilization”, he states. He equates their discussions to Satanism, saying that the Catholic Church is a big player. This may be the reason why Pope Benedict XVI became the first Pope to resign since the 1400s.

In fact, you can trace a lot of answers beck to Neil Brick, a satanic ritual abuse victim who founded S.M.A.R.T (Stop Mind Control and Ritual Abuse Today) in 1995. This organization aims to put an end to the abuse of children by the Vatican. Neil states that thousands of children are captured each year.

Chrystine Oksana’s 1994 book, “Safe Passage to Healing”, expands on this topic:

“Ritual Abuse usually involves repeated abuse over an extended period of time. The physical abuse is severe, sometimes including torture and killing. The sexual abuse is usually painful, humiliating, intended as means of gaining dominance over the victim. The psychological abuse is devastating and involves the use of ritual indoctrination. It includes mind control techniques which convey to the victim a profound terror of the cult members… most victims are in a state of terror, mind control and dissociation” Chrystine Oksana, Safe Passage to Healing.

Since the release of their stories, many have come forward to talk about their own abuse.

Still, Icke says that we are avoiding what is actually going on:

“We are clearly massively missing the point. The vast majority who investigate this will not go any further…because a.) Their belief systems won’t let them and b.) They fear what other people will think about them. There is the level we see unfolding in the news, and then there is the other dimensional non-human level. The rabbit hole goes deeper and deeper. It is all about the control and programming of perception… at one level we see the dark-suits sitting at the big round table making the decisions, then at the next we have the secret societies, and then we go beyond the frequency of visible light… Satanism is a network that interacts with the beings that are controlling our vibrational state from a frequency above us.”

There are bibilical connections too, included in the story of Adam and Eve, as they were manipulated by a serpent. He also connects it to the reason why 95% of our brains aren't used - the reptilian race are limiting our potential as humans.

Of course, there are many religions that call back to "serpent gods" including within the ancient cultures such as the Hindus, Cambodians, Greeks, Nordics, Africans, Native Americans, Koreans, and Australians.

In his seminar, Icke also recounts some of the discussions he has had with Credo Mutwa, a South African Zulu Shaman. In one legend about the Chitauri, reptilian gods have ascended from the heavens in monstrous vessels which burned through the atmosphere.

“One other thing that our people say is that the Chitauri prey upon us like vultures. They raise some of us. They fill some of us with great anger and great ambition. And they make these people they’ve raised into great warriors who make terrible war. But, in the end, the Chitauri do not allow these great leaders, these great war chiefs and kings, to die peacefully. The warrior chief is used to make as much war as possible, to kill as many of his people and those he calls enemies, and then, in the end, the warrior chief dies a terrible death, with his blood being spilled by others.” - Credo Mutwa on the reptilian-hybrid leaders.

Icke continually ends his seminar with a glimpse of hope for humanity, saying that we still have time to get up off our knees and fight back against these matter:

“What if vast numbers of people say ‘well we’re not doing it’? They’d have no power whatsoever. Their power comes in our acquiescence. What we need isn’t compliance, what we need is a global non-comply-dance. [They] cannot grant our freedom, nor can [they] take it away.”

Do you believe in Icke's conspiracy theory about human-reptile hybrics ruling the world? See more information about conspiracy theories here and get more examples.