Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

The new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo will making its official reveal in March 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show. The company just revealed a number of details about this upcoming car that has made everyone to marvel at it.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Emerson Fittipaldi, the racing legend who is actively participating in making of this car just revealed something new about it. He revealed that the body of this super car will be made from carbon fiber. This will surely give a unique advantage to Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo over other cars while covering tracks.

Fittipaldi also addressed a couple of reporters at Monaco and said that this car will not only provide passion and adrenaline but will also be safest to drive. It will enhance the driving ability of driver and will be a pure joy to control.

The Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo is going to be a super lightweight car. It will weight around 1000kgs only which is pretty low as compared to other super cars. This low weight means that it will be excellent in acceleration and speed. The safety standards of the car are also enhanced by introducing premium carbon fiber in the body.

The maker also shared that this car will have an output of almost 600bhp and it would come with an option of V8 engine. This will make its acceleration better than most on the roads.

The engine and gearbox both are “Fittipaldi” single manufacturer-made, making this car a totally iconic one. The car has a low design and a seamless integration that will create an impressive center of gravity for it. This car will be a limited edition model. It is prepared in collaboration of Pininfarina and HWA.