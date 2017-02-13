 
 

Audi To Unveil RS Q8 Concept At Geneva Motor Show

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 10:22pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show
Audi Q8 Concept
  • The new Audi RS Q8 Concept for Geneva Motor Show
 

The new Audi RS Q8 will have an output of 600bhpp

Audi is coming with a new kind of concept for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show that will be held from March 7th, 2017. The fast growing line up of Audi is coming up with a new concept that is supposed to rival the new BMW X6 M.

The new car which is named Audi RS Q8 Concept is actually the upgraded version of the concept that was named Quattro GmbH which is an Audi performance car model concept.

This concept was presented by Detroit motor show which was held in January. It was a five door SUV model and powered up drive train and a lowered suspension. Other than that it had a unique exterior and different kind of interior styling.

Now the concept has been modified in the form of Audi RS Q8 Concept. This concept will use more of a conventional drive train and will offer a direct injection petrol engine, according to AutoCar. There are not much details to be spared as they will be available when the SUV will make an official debut.

It was hinted earlier that the Audi RS Q8 Concept will have a turbo charged 4.0 liter V8. The officials have hinted that the new Audi RS Q8 will have the ability to go 0-62mph in 5.0 seconds.

It is also being said that its top speed will be around 186mph. the new look has been enhanced with the help of new grille which is of a trapezoidal shape.

The LED lights are of high quality that have functioning for both day and night. It will also feature a heavy bumper on the SUV that will make sure that car has a mean plus modern look. Rest of the details will be bright to you at the Geneva Motor Show.

