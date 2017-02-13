 
 

Eat These Foods To Look Younger

  • Good Wholesome Nutritious Food holds the Key to Perfectly Youthful Looks
 

It seems evident that good wholesome nutritious food holds the key to perfectly youthful looks.

Beauty is not just in the eyes of the beholder. For one thing, a solid diet that is salubrious for optimal and glowing health is necessary for outer beauty that shines like a beacon of attraction for others.

There is in fact little to no need for all the creams and potions that most women slather on their bodies and faces in a desperate bid to gain in matters having to do with their beauty quotient. 

In the shopping list for good foods that enhance beauty via skin that is perfect and without a single blemish, may be included: salmon, dark chocolate and tomatoes.

Salmon is an oily fish that is very good for your health. It contains omega-3 fatty acids which build the skin structure at the cellular level. Also the skin is kept soft and supple thanks to this ingredient in salmon.

Two servings a week are ideal. Also tuna and sardines will do if salmon is not available. In case, you live in an area where fresh fish are not available, walnuts, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds are good substitutes. 

Blueberries come next. Besides being high in vitamin C, they have tons of pottasium in them. Skin that looks puffy vanishes within days of consuming blueberries. They also contain lots of anti-oxidants which clear up the free radicals in the body, according to Mail Online.

Coming to dark chocolate…it is packed with flavenoids. These help fight wrinkles and aging. It also has the added bonus of keeping women happy. Then we arrive at the category of superfoods known as carrots. Their beta-carotene causes cellular repair of the skin.

They can easily be incorporated into the diet along with other leafy green vegetables. Almonds are another power-packed item to snack on time after time. They contain vitamin E and are also good for your good cholesterol levels. 

Yogurt contains probiotics that decrease skin inflammation and change gut bacteria for the better. Your digestion will be at its best after consuming yogurt and this will show up on your skin.

Tomatoes are another vital food on this beauty diet. They contain lycopene. This protects against sunburn and also prevents wrinkles. Citrus fruits such as oranges, tangerines, grapefruits or lemons and limes contain tons of vitamin C. They smooth out wrinkles and also fight scurvy.

Finally coming to brown rice, it keeps blood sugar levels stable and thus is another specialty good for the skin. Top all this with lots of cold sparkling mineral water and you have the ideal recipe for glowing skin that makes you a fabulous female that is the envy of many a woman and the desire of many a man.

