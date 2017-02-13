Tesla Gets Patent for Charging Metal-Air Battery Tech

The best thing about EVs is that they are emission free, easier to use and have great value for money. However the biggest thing that is still keeping them to become the main stream choice is the lesser range of vehicles.

Don't Miss: The Super Bowl 2017 Commercials with Hottest Action

All the vehicles are bound to a specific amount of mileage in the single charge which makes them limited for use because the charging takes a little time and charging pods are not widely dispersed up till now.

However it looks like Tesla is going to come with a solution about the mileage problem. We know for sure that Tesla was working on its metal-air/li-ion-hybrid technology from the past few months in order to provide faster charging solutions to the cars.

These powertrains will provide faster charging and longer mileage to the vehicles. The plan has been in motion from the year 2010.

Now it looks that Tesla is pretty much committed to the li-ion batteries but the metal-air is not seen in any of the recent developments by the company.

Though the submission and approval of this patent means that Tesla is right fully making sure that both of these technologies are included in the upcoming cars, according to Electrek.

The metal-air batteries use metal as an anode and li-ion battery uses one too. The oxygen however is drawn from the environment that is used as a cathode.

This is a much lighter cell than the already used ones. This means that the cars will be faster due to less weight and will have more mileage than ever. Tesla has also filed for a hybrid system which means that the company is all set to expand its horizons.