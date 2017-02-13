 
 

Tesla Gets Patent For Charging Metal-Air Battery Tech

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 10:44pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla Gets Patent for Charging Metal-Air Battery Tech
Credit: Getty Images
  • Tesla granted patent for charging metal-air battery packs
 

Tesla receives a patent for charging metal-air battery technology that will ensure longer range. There might be an upcoming solution for shorter range batteries in EV.

The best thing about EVs is that they are emission free, easier to use and have great value for money. However the biggest thing that is still keeping them to become the main stream choice is the lesser range of vehicles.

Don't Miss: The Super Bowl 2017 Commercials with Hottest Action

All the vehicles are bound to a specific amount of mileage in the single charge which makes them limited for use because the charging takes a little time and charging pods are not widely dispersed up till now.

However it looks like Tesla is going to come with a solution about the mileage problem. We know for sure that Tesla was working on its metal-air/li-ion-hybrid technology from the past few months in order to provide faster charging solutions to the cars.

These powertrains will provide faster charging and longer mileage to the vehicles. The plan has been in motion from the year 2010.

Now it looks that Tesla is pretty much committed to the li-ion batteries but the metal-air is not seen in any of the recent developments by the company.

Though the submission and approval of this patent means that Tesla is right fully making sure that both of these technologies are included in the upcoming cars, according to Electrek.

The metal-air batteries use metal as an anode and li-ion battery uses one too. The oxygen however is drawn from the environment that is used as a cathode.

This is a much lighter cell than the already used ones. This means that the cars will be faster due to less weight and will have more mileage than ever. Tesla has also filed for a hybrid system which means that the company is all set to expand its horizons.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

5 minutes ago

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

22 minutes ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

34 minutes ago

Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

55 minutes ago

Eat These Foods to Look Younger

Eat These Foods to Look Younger

17 minutes ago

Dogs Judge Humans by How They Treat Others

Dogs Judge Humans by How They Treat Others

49 minutes ago

New Surgery Brings Dead Muscles Back to Life

New Surgery Brings Dead Muscles Back to Life

1 hour ago

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

5 hours ago, 5:30pm CST

Dog Takes Bullet, Saves Owner

Dog Takes Bullet, Saves Owner

6 hours ago, 4:16pm CST

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

9 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

9 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

9 hours ago, 12:53pm CST

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

9 hours ago, 12:49pm CST

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

10 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

10 hours ago, 12:36pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Cars & Vehicles

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

5 minutes ago

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

22 minutes ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

34 minutes ago

Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

55 minutes ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

5 minutes ago

Eat These Foods to Look Younger

Eat These Foods to Look Younger

17 minutes ago

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

22 minutes ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

34 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook