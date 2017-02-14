Facebook to Live Stream Mexican Football Liga MX 2017 Season

Facebook will livestream all 46 football matches of the top level Mexican football league Liga MX 2017 season, American Spanish language broadcast television network Univision which has league's broadcast rights has announced.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

"Now Facebook represents the next wave of TV and, given its scale, they are an ideal partner to distribute our Liga MX matches in English," Engadget quoted Tonia O'Connor, Univision's chief commercial officer, as saying on Tuesday.

The matches would also include the playoffs. Starting from February 18, users can watch the live stream of the matches on Univision's Facebook page, the report said.

The financial terms of the deal between the Facebook and Univision were not disclosed.

Recode reported in December that Facebook was looking into more original content for its live video offering, including live sports.

Microblogging website Twitter is already live streaming a range of sports on its platform.

In July last year, Twitter started streaming from Wimbledon, one of the most-watched tennis tournaments of the year.

Twitter also paid the NFL $10 million for the rights to stream some of the league's Thursday Night Football games later this fall.

In November, Twitter launched Android TV app allowing users to stream National Football League (NFL) and other live videos available on its platform.